Orangeburg-Wilkinson students out of hospital; new procedures in place for return after shooting

“Undoubtedly, the trainings our teachers, staff and administrators previously participated in proved to be extremely effective in their response. While I couldn’t be more impressed with the response of Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s administration, teachers, custodians, coaches, secretaries, students and other staff, we have discussed together with law enforcement other measures that will offer enhanced safety and peace of mind as we transition students back to school at O-W Monday,” the statement said.

Enhanced security measures will remain in place at O-W throughout the remainder of the school year.

Those include:

• The bell schedule for O-W students has been adjusted. Classes at O-W will begin at 8:55 a.m., with student arrival beginning no earlier than 8:15 a.m., and end at 3:55 p.m.

The schedule was adjusted to align with the time school buses reach O-W’s campus in the afternoons and will ensure students transition from their fourth period class directly to available transportation.

Doing so means less idle time on campus for large numbers of students and greater supervision at the close of O-W’s instructional day, the statement said.

• All students will be cleared through metal detectors upon their entry into school.