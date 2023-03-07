Orangeburg County is planning to give the Orangeburg County School District property on Cook Road for the potential development of the new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

“County Council was asked to help and we helped,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said. “At the end of the day the county was facilitating projects that fit their criteria. We are facilitating properties.”

Orangeburg County Council on Monday gave unanimous first reading approval, by title only, to an amendment to its initial agreement with the OCSD.

The county and school district had initially planned a land swap that would have allowed the new high school to be built on 95 acres near the intersection of Red Bank Road and Industrial Boulevard.

The county then learned neighboring industries would have a more difficult time expanding because of state and federal regulations that would be triggered if the high school was built at the Red Bank Road site.

The county has since sold the 95 acres for about $1.45 million for possible future economic development.

With the proceeds from the sale, the county purchased 89 acres on Cook Road for $2.2 million. The property was purchased from Aviann Real Estate Holdings LLC.

The property, which is currently vacant and agricultural, is located across the street from the Carolina Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic and across from Sweet Maple Drive.

“We have looked at additional properties but that is the only one we have purchased so far,” Young said.

As part of the swap, the school district is giving the county property near Interstate 95 on U.S. Highway 15 – the site of the former Dantzler Middle School.

The county plans to harvest timber from the property with a potential for an economic development use in the future. This property is still owned by the school district and will not be transferred until the real estate transaction is officially closed.

“After third reading, that will be presented to the school district and it is up to them if they decide to use it for a school,” Young said.

Orangeburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

The new O-W could cost more than $100 million. The project is part of a $190 million borrowing plan voters approved to improve schools across the district.

The plan will not raise taxes, according to district officials.

The plan includes the construction of a new Holly Hill Elementary School and new wings at William J. Clark Middle School and Lake Marion High School.

School district officials say the plan will save money in the long run, since the district's schools and facilities need an estimated $429 million in repairs.