Orangeburg Toyota dealership makes donations
Orangeburg Toyota dealership makes donations

011921 toyots check.jpg

Davis Toyota of Orangeburg gave more than $7,000 total distributed among the Samaritan House, the Salvation Army and the Orangeburg County Council on Aging. From left are Davis Toyota General Manager Lorenzo Anderson; Orangeburg County Council on Aging's Beverly Pendarvis; Henry Miller of Samaritan House For the Homeless; Capt. Kellie Cantrell of the Salvation Army;  and owner of Davis Toyota, Rick Davis.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

An Orangeburg auto dealership has begun a community outreach effort designed to help support various charitable and community organizations in Orangeburg County.

Davis Toyota kicked off a Community of Caring Initiative in December and will continue the program during select months of the coming year.

"We want to give back to the community," Davis Toyota General Manager Lorenzo Anderson said. "The community has been so good to us in these trying times. The community has supported us, so we want to give back to them."

For every vehicle the dealership sells, $50 will go toward a charitable organization in Orangeburg County.

Customers will be able to select which organizations receive the donation.

For the month of December, the dealership gave to the Samaritan House, the Salvation Army and the Orangeburg County Council on Aging.

More than $7,000 was divided among the organizations. Each organization received $2,500.

The Toyota Motor Corp. matched half of what was raised by month's end, Anderson said.

