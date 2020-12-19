Orangeburg Toyota dealership begins community outreach effort

An Orangeburg auto dealership has begun a community outreach effort designed to help support various charitable and community organizations in Orangeburg County.

Davis Toyota kicked off a Community of Caring Initiative in December and will continue the program during select months of the coming year.

"We want to give back to the community," Davis Toyota General Manager Lorenzo Anderson said. "The community has been so good to us in these trying times. The community has supported us, so we want to give back to them."

For every vehicle the dealership sells, $50 will go toward a charitable organization in Orangeburg County.

Customers will be able to select which organizations receive the donation.

For the month of December, the dealership will be giving to the Samaritan House, the Salvation Army and the Orangeburg County Council on Aging.

Through the middle of December, about $3,000 had been raised.

The monies will be raised through the end of the month. The Toyota Motor Corporation has agreed to match half of what is raised by month's end, Anderson said.