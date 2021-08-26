Orangeburg Touchdown Club goes live to kick off new season

After a year of virtual meetings, the members of the Orangeburg Touchdown Club returned to The Cinema for the unofficial kickoff to the football season.

South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough joked about the virtual setup from last season and said he very much prefers seeing everyone in person.

While taking every precaution, members enjoyed food, fellowship and football highlighted by a meet-and-greet with some of the high school coaches and players in the region.

Representatives from Denmark-Olar, Calhoun County, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Orangeburg Christian Academy, Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Holly Hill Academy, Lake Marion, Edisto and Clarendon Hall shared a bit about their upcoming seasons and highlighted the athletes that were in attendance.

Bamberg-Erhardt's Quincy Bias was awarded defensive player of the week honors while Calhoun County's Russell Brunson earned offensive player of the week. The award is sponsored by The Works Physical Therapy.

The awards were presented by Hall of Fame coach and emcee Willie Jeffries.