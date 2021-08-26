Orangeburg Touchdown Club goes live to kick off new season

After a year of virtual meetings, the members of the Orangeburg Touchdown Club returned to The Cinema for the unofficial kickoff to the football season.
South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough joked about the virtual setup from last season and said he very much prefers seeing everyone in person.
While taking every precaution, members enjoyed food, fellowship and football highlighted by a meet-and-greet with some of the high school coaches and players in the region.
Representatives from Denmark-Olar, Calhoun County, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Orangeburg Christian Academy, Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Holly Hill Academy, Lake Marion, Edisto and Clarendon Hall shared a bit about their upcoming seasons and highlighted the athletes that were in attendance.
Bamberg-Erhardt's Quincy Bias was awarded defensive player of the week honors while Calhoun County's Russell Brunson earned offensive player of the week. The award is sponsored by The Works Physical Therapy.
The awards were presented by Hall of Fame coach and emcee Willie Jeffries.
Pough updated the club on the progress of his Bulldogs as they prepare to face Alabama A&M Saturday, Sept. 4. SCSU's first three games of the season will be on the road, but Pough said his team is comfortable away from home.
"We almost like it better playing on the road," Pough said. "It gives us a chance to be sequestered and keep to ourselves. I feel like we can be a pretty good."
Pough closed the meeting by announcing next week's speaker, former Wofford head football coach Mike Ayers. Other speakers expected for this season include former Furman head coach Bobby Lamb, Citadel head coach Brent Thompson, Charleston Southern head coach Autry Denson, Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell, South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White, Clemson AD Dan Radakovich and South Carolina AD Ray Tanner.