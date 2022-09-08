ORANGEBURG TOUCHDOWN CLUB: Berry changing the culture at Benedict

Chennis Berry spent nearly 20 years as an assistant in the SWAC, MEAC and SIAC before accepting the head-coaching job at Benedict College in 2020.

Due to the pandemic, Berry was unable to lead the Tigers on the field that first season, but he guided Benedict to a 5-5 record last year. He is 1-0 this season after defeating Elizabeth State University Saturday.

“When you’re in the coaching profession, it’s also a ministry,” Berry said. “I have the chance to be in front of 100-plus young men every day. It’s our obligation as coaches to pour into these young men who will one day grow up to be husbands, fathers and leaders of the community. We don’t want to just use them as football players, we want to prepare them for the game of life.”

Berry told the Orangeburg Touchdown Club how he is trying to build Benedict into a destination school for student athletes.

“Building a great program starts with building the right culture,” Berry said. “We want to make sure we have the right mindset every day.”

Before the season, Berry had each player on the team read Chop Wood, Carry Water by Joseph Medcalf.

“(The book) is all about surrendering the outcome and falling in love with the process of becoming great,” Berry said. “We don’t worry about the end goal, we want our players to focus on the journey and being the best they can be that day.”

Berry shared some acronym’s he gives his players as they go through the season. He talked about controlling the D.A.S.H. and making sure each of his players know they have to pay the F.E.E. to succeed.

He said D.A.S.H. stands for Discipline, Attitude, Sacrifice and Habit.

“I’m big on discipline,” Berry said. “I want our guys to do what’s right. They have to realize that this team is bigger than them, and it’s not always about them. We have to focus on the team, and the process, rather than ourselves.”

The F.E.E. stands for Focus, Effort and Execution.

“Everybody wants to be a champion, but it costs something to be a champion,” Berry said.

Finally, Berry said his team is chasing A’s, B’s, C’s and D’s. The A’s and B’s are grades in the classroom while C’s are championships and D’s are degrees.

“When I started at Benedict, we have four student-athletes with a 3.0 GPA or higher,” Berry said. “This last semester, we have more than 40 players with 3.0 GPA or higher. Recruiting at Benedict was tough because there was perception and reality. Players shied away, but now we’re making Benedict a destination.”

Berry’s last recruiting class featured 30 signees, 26 of which were from South Carolina.

Berry was introduced by SC State head coach Buddy Pough, who said he would like to see the two schools schedule a game in the near future. That brought a round of applause from the members in attendance.

Pough also talked about the Bulldogs opening season loss at Central Florida and what he expects from Bethune-Cookman this weekend.

“(Bethune-Cookman) was kind of in the same boat we were, playing Miami last week,” Pough said. “I think they actually played a little bit better than we did against Central Florida. The Jalon Jones kid at quarterback was at Jackson State, but was originally at Florida. I think he’s really pretty good, a big tall kid who will be a challenge for us.”

The meeting also featured the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week sponsored by The Works. This week’s offensive player was Calhoun County running back Ahmir Smith, who rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Battery Creek. The defensive player was Damarcus Gavin of Lake Marion, who led the Gators with 12 tackles and two sacks in a win over Wagener-Salley.

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club is scheduled to meet Thursday, Sept. 15, with Charleston Southern athletics director Jeff Barber scheduled to be the guest speaker.