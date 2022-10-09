Orangeburg to roll out façade improvement program Nov. 1

The City of Orangeburg will begin its façade improvement program Nov. 1.

"What we are trying to do is respect, preserve the historic integrity of our buildings downtown but also try to provide a cohesive look," Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said Tuesday during a regularly scheduled City Council meeting.

Evering said the city has been working to put together a façade grant program with guidelines that would address signage, lighting, awnings, storefront and windows.

City Council previously allocated $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act monies toward façade improvements.

Evering said the grant program would be administered in three tier levels.

The first tier would not require a match; the second would require a 20% match and the third a 50% match.

Evering said the grant process would be posted on the city's website, social media and through other media outlets.

In other business:

Council recognized Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities employee James "Dean" Spradley for his nearly 27 years of service to the utility. Spradley served in the maintenance shop.

DPU Manager Warren Harley praised Spradley's skill set over his years and said he has shown dedication to both "his craft and the city."

Evering praised the city's employees, City Council as well as county leaders for their service and work preparing for Hurricane Ian's impact on the city.

"It was really a total team effort," Evering said. "I was so proud of our community. We were blessed that the hurricane did not leave a lot of damage here, but we were fortunate that we had a team of individuals who came together in service to our community."

Council named respect as the character trait of the month of October and encouraged city residents to enact the trait in their daily lives.

Council was informed a vacancy exists in the city's Building Board of Appeals and that council needs to name an individual to fill that vacancy. The matter will come before council at a later date.

Council went into closed session to discuss a personnel matter related to a performance evaluation of the Department of Public Utilities manager and the city administrator. There was no vote on the matters.