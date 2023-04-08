The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting an Earth Day Celebration on Friday, April 14, in collaboration with Clemson Cooperative Extension, the Orangeburg County Soil and Water Conservation District and Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. in the Edisto Memorial Gardens, with activities for all ages.

An interactive skit, “The Story of the Honeybee,” will be offered to educate the audience about pollinators and the role insects play in gardening.

Children will be able to plant zinnia seeds and take them home to plant in their own gardens. This activity will remind everyone how easy recycling can be with household items.

Bigleaf magnolias will be planted in the azalea garden, and residents will be able to watch them grow for decades to come.

Leaves from these trees grow to one to three feet in length and they have blooms up to nearly a foot in diameter.

City of Orangeburg horticulturalists will be leading guided tours of Edisto Memorial Gardens at the conclusion of the activities.

From the bank of the Edisto River, dozens of plant species will be identified.

Giveaways of orange blossom honey sticks and potted zinnias will be distributed while supplies last.

All activities are free to the public and educational for all ages.

Food trucks will be selling fair food and Italian ice in the lower parking lot directly across from the rose garden from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.