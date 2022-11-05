Orangeburg to honor veterans

Orangeburg's Veterans Day program is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11.

The event will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, located on Riverside Drive across the street from the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce building.

It is the first time the event has been held in three years. The event was cancelled the last two years due to the coronavirus.

The rain location for the event will be Orangeburg County Council Chambers at the County Administrative building on Amelia Street.

The guest speaker for the ceremony will be North Carolina Selective Service State Director Manley James.

James was sworn in as state director March 11, 2020. He was nominated by Gov. Roy Cooper and appointed by U.S. Selective Service Director Donald M. Benton.

A Beaufort, N.C. native, James joined the U.S. Army Reserves in 1984.

After completing Army basic training, James enrolled and was subsequently commissioned a second lieutenant through the Reserve Officer Training Corps program at North Carolina State University.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering with a minor in math.

He also holds a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.

James served over 34 years in the military. That includes 25 years in the North Carolina National Guard, including serving as executive officer of the 449th Combat Aviation Brigade from 2008 to 2009 in Iraq and commander of the 139th Regiment at Ft. Bragg from 2014 to 2017.

Other notable assignments include deputy J-5, Joint Forces Headquarters in Raleigh; joint operations analyst, Joint Staff, J7South, Suffolk, Virginia; and commander of 2-139th Modular Battalion at Ft. Bragg.

James retired as a colonel in 2019 while assigned as the director of safety.

Throughout his career, James has deployed in support of multiple state hurricane relief operations, including hurricanes Michael, Fran and Floyd.

Additionally, he supported state and national objectives by leading two Botswana engagements in support of the N.C. National Guard’s State Partnership Program.

He has numerous awards and decorations, including the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters and the Iraq Campaign Medal with two Bronze Service Stars.

James is employed with IBM as a strategy and transaction program manager.

He has over 30 years’ experience with IBM in lease management, design and construction and engineering operations and maintenance.

James is married to Charlene and has five children: Rahmelle, Whitney, Manley Jr, Blake and Cayce.

In addition to James, the program is scheduled to include the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School Band as well as a recognition of POWs/MIAs and a special tribute to veterans.

The program will also include prayers, the recitation of the “Pledge of Allegiance,” the singing of the national anthem, a wreath-laying ceremony and “Taps” played by Steve Jarvis.

The event is hosted by the Orangeburg County Veterans Affairs office, the Orangeburg County Veterans Council, American Legion Post No. 4, Ladies Auxiliary and a number of other local veteran organizations.

Refreshments will be provided following the program.