July is National Park Month, and the City of Orangeburg’s Parks and Recreation Department is celebrating with its second annual Park Palooza on Saturday, July 23.

There will be dancing, live entertainment and food trucks in Centennial Park from 6-9 p.m., and the spray park will offer $1 admission from noon to 6 p.m. in celebration of Orangeburg’s special day.

Make plans to join the Park Palooza fun throughout Edisto Memorial Gardens.