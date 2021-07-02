Orangeburg to allow fireworks on Fourth; rules vary among towns

Orangeburg officials have agreed to allow fireworks on Independence Day, despite a city law making them illegal on Sundays.
Individuals in the city of Orangeburg are allowed to use fireworks until 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Capt. Alfred Alexander said.
City officials and public safety officers met on Friday and decided to allow the use of fireworks this Sunday.
Alexander said, “It is illegal to discharge any guns, rifles or other firearms of any kind in the city limits of Orangeburg.”
He noted that public safety officers will be on routine patrol and responding to any calls for service regarding any potential violators shooting fireworks after 10 p.m. and firearms at any time.
Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties do not have restrictions on the use of fireworks in unincorporated areas, according to each of the sheriff’s offices in those counties.
Fireworks are also allowed in many towns, but there are exceptions:
• Individuals are not permitted to use fireworks in the town limits of Santee and violators may be fined, according to Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano.
• St. Matthews Police Chief Mike Smalls said individuals are not allowed to use fireworks past 10 p.m. Violators may face fines.
• In Eutawville, Police Chief Frankie Thompson said individuals are allowed to use fireworks, but he asks them to use common sense and be mindful of their neighbors, especially late into the night.
He said the town has an enforceable noise ordinance.
Anyone under the age of 16 is not allowed to purchase fireworks anywhere in South Carolina.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control urges safety when using fireworks.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks start more than 19,500 fires each year, including 1,300 structure fires and 300 vehicle fires, DHEC stated in a press release.
In addition, “Burns account for 44 percent of injuries treated in emergency rooms in the month surrounding July 4. Children are largely affected, with 36 percent of victims being under the age of 15,” the NFPA reported.
The S.C. Office of the Fire Marshal provided the following safety tips:
• Observe local weather conditions. Dry weather can make it easier for fireworks to start a fire.
• Buy from permitted fireworks retailers.
• Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.
• Always have an adult present when shooting fireworks.
• Use common sense. Always read and follow the directions on each firework.
• Only use fireworks outdoors, away from homes, dry grass and trees.
• Ensure people and pets are out of range before lighting fireworks.
• Light one firework at a time and keep a safe distance.
• Put used fireworks in a bucket of water. Keep a garden hose on hand.
Never:
• Point or throw fireworks at another person.
• Re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks.
• Experiment or attempt to make your own fireworks.
• Give fireworks to small children.
• Carry fireworks in your pocket.
• Shoot fireworks from metal or glass containers.
• Place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
