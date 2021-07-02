Orangeburg to allow fireworks on Fourth; rules vary among towns

Orangeburg officials have agreed to allow fireworks on Independence Day, despite a city law making them illegal on Sundays.

Individuals in the city of Orangeburg are allowed to use fireworks until 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Capt. Alfred Alexander said.

City officials and public safety officers met on Friday and decided to allow the use of fireworks this Sunday.

Alexander said, “It is illegal to discharge any guns, rifles or other firearms of any kind in the city limits of Orangeburg.”

He noted that public safety officers will be on routine patrol and responding to any calls for service regarding any potential violators shooting fireworks after 10 p.m. and firearms at any time.

Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties do not have restrictions on the use of fireworks in unincorporated areas, according to each of the sheriff’s offices in those counties.

Fireworks are also allowed in many towns, but there are exceptions:

• Individuals are not permitted to use fireworks in the town limits of Santee and violators may be fined, according to Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano.