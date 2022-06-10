Orangeburg temps may break record next week

Temperatures are forecast to soar into the triple digits next week as abundant sunshine holds sway across the area.

High pressure will allow temperatures to reach close to 100 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, the record high for Orangeburg on June 14 and June 15 – the two days when temperatures are forecast to be the highest – is 100. That was set on both days back in 2010.

Temperatures in Orangeburg are forecast to reach 98 on Monday, 101 on Tuesday and 97 on Wednesday.

The next chance of rain next week is Thursday, with highs that day forecast to be around 97.

The normal high temperature for Orangeburg this time of year is around 88.

Looking ahead for the next two weeks, temperatures in the region will continue to be above normal and precipitation is expected to be below normal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following tips for beating the heat:

• Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as you can.

• If your home is not air-conditioned, reduce your risk for heat-related illness by spending time in public facilities that are air-conditioned and use air conditioning in vehicles.

• Do not rely on a fan as your main cooling device during an extreme heat event.

• Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

• Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.

• Don’t use the stove or oven to cook — it will make you and your house hotter.

• Limit your outdoor activity, especially midday when the sun is hottest.

• Wear and reapply sunscreen as indicated on the package.

• Pace your activity. Start activities slow and pick up the pace gradually.

• Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

• Take cool showers or baths to cool down.

• Never leave children or pets in cars.

• If you play a sport that practices during hot weather, protect yourself and look out for your teammates.

• If you are wearing a cloth face covering and feel yourself overheating or having trouble breathing, put at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and others and remove the face covering.

• Schedule workouts and practices earlier or later in the day when the temperature is cooler.

• Monitor a teammate’s condition, and have someone do the same for you.

• Seek medical care right away if you or a teammate has symptoms of heat-related illness. Some signs of a heat-related illness are heavy sweating; cold, pale and clammy skin; fast, weak pulse; nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps; tiredness or weakness; dizziness and headache.

