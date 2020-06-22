Orangeburg teen graduates high school early, OCCOC honoree for grit

Clifton Yates doesn’t settle for mediocrity and has used his drive and determination to not only graduate high school early, but to help make a difference in his beloved community.
The 17-year-old graduated from the High School for Health Professions in three years. He has worked during school, while also being involved in sports and community outreach work.
He is among other seniors whose year has been somewhat upended by the coronavirus pandemic, but that has not stopped him from being among those who have also displayed the resilience and passion to press forward.
It is Yates’ courage and resolve to overcome challenges and achieve both his personal and academic goals that led the Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative to honor him for grit.
It was an honor that left him without words.
‘You were created for a special purpose’; Orangeburg County fifth-graders encouraged to be their best
“When I was first notified of the nomination, I was speechless. I honestly wasn’t expecting it. It made my day,” Yates said.
The son of Dr. and Mrs. Clifton and Sheera Yates, the teen is no stranger to hard work.
“I’ve just been working hard, very diligently focusing on my grades primarily. That’s how I’ve been living my life. I’ve just been really straightforward with my grades,” said Yates, who had participated on the cross country, tennis and track and field teams while a student at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
He also worked during school, including at a few funeral homes, and also participated in community service projects as a member of the National Honor Society.
“In the NHS, we were doing food banks, and then we also had to contribute our own service hours. I chose to do mine with Orangeburg County Litter Control. I also volunteer with my mom’s home church, St. Mark United Methodist Church in North and help clean up (there),” said Yates, who was also a member of Junior Leadership Orangeburg County.
“It was me and like 20 other high school students. We had to vote as a group on where we’d do our community service and get that project done because that was required for our graduation from Junior Leadership Orangeburg County,” he said.
He said the pandemic went on to change his graduation plans from the HSHP drastically.
“It was rough. This was my final year in high school, and nobody could have predicted the pandemic. It was myself and a couple of other graduates who couldn’t participate in normal senior activities like prom. I think I was the only one who stayed home from my school graduation because my dad is 71 years old and I didn’t want to potentially put him at risk. So that was a sacrifice I had to make,” Yates said.
He plans to attend Claflin University in the fall and major in biochemistry.
“I’ve always been attracted to science ever since from a young age. It first sparked when I first moved into District 5 and participated in the science fair. They required us to do a project, and mine was on the better clay boat design. It sparked something within me because science always leads to new discoveries. I figured if I could discover something, I could help change the world in a positive manner,” Yates said.
Having grit has helped him persevere along his life’s journey.
“Ever since from a young age, my parents instilled in me to do my best with everything and never settle for average. With where I want to be in the future, I just can’t settle for average. I have to be at the top of my class, especially with everything going on now with injustice. You gotta be at the top of the food chain in everything,” he said.
Yates added, “Having grit encourages me to push for my very best and do my very best in everything that I can so one day I can change the future and make it better for future generations to come. Anybody could change the way things are for future generations.”
The teen attributes his parents with helping him develop his character, including having grit.
“They’re very hard-working people. My mother was salutatorian and graduated early as well from high school. My father was valedictorian and graduated early. There’s no excuse for me not to try my best.
“If there were worse problems back then and they still did their best and are where they are now, there’s no excuse for me to be subpar to them. There’s been some change compared to back then,” he said.
Yates recalled his father’s journey as a child.
“My dad grew up in the '40s and '50s going to school. He had to walk to school. That walk back then was a lot. Seeing what he’s done from back then all the way up until now just continues to inspire me,” he said.
Pushing himself to be better is something he delights in.
“I try to push myself as much as possible every single day because we’re our ancestors’ wildest dreams. They would never have imagined we’d be where we are today. I’ve had grit from a young age. I’ve always had the drive to get out and do stuff,” the teen said.
He had his own business at age 11.
“I’d go around selling herbs like mint, rosemary and sage. I’ve always just had a hustle. I’m still working my way up. My career goals are to be an otolaryngologist, an ear, nose and throat surgeon, and also work as a volunteer firefighter on the side. I want to just to give back to the community that raised me,” Yates said.
He thanks God, family, friends and his employers for helping mold him into the young man he is today. He is also grateful to the OCCOC for its efforts to spread good character within the area.
“I feel that it is an outstanding initiative. In a way, it makes Orangeburg County shine. You see all the wonderful traits of the people that live here, that grew up here. It’s just wonderful. You’re supposed to keep good character regardless. You never know who’s watching you,” he said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.