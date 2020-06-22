Orangeburg teen graduates high school early, OCCOC honoree for grit

“If there were worse problems back then and they still did their best and are where they are now, there’s no excuse for me to be subpar to them. There’s been some change compared to back then,” he said.

Yates recalled his father’s journey as a child.

“My dad grew up in the '40s and '50s going to school. He had to walk to school. That walk back then was a lot. Seeing what he’s done from back then all the way up until now just continues to inspire me,” he said.

Pushing himself to be better is something he delights in.

“I try to push myself as much as possible every single day because we’re our ancestors’ wildest dreams. They would never have imagined we’d be where we are today. I’ve had grit from a young age. I’ve always had the drive to get out and do stuff,” the teen said.

He had his own business at age 11.

“I’d go around selling herbs like mint, rosemary and sage. I’ve always just had a hustle. I’m still working my way up. My career goals are to be an otolaryngologist, an ear, nose and throat surgeon, and also work as a volunteer firefighter on the side. I want to just to give back to the community that raised me,” Yates said.