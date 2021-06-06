Orangeburg student graduates from School for Deaf and Blind

SPARTANBURG – Orangeburg resident Cole Haywood’s future looks very bright. At the S.C. School for the Deaf and the Blind’s recent graduation, he was presented with the four-year McAlister Scholarship and the Norman Pulliam $1,000 scholarship.
But that’s not all --- Cole also received the SC High School League Region-1A All-Region Award for basketball. The award is determined by coaches and athletic directors in the conference who vote to select the players with the best sportsmanship and offense/defense basketball skills.
“Cole Haywood has been a tremendous athlete for SCSDB varsity sports for 4 years,” said Michael Sims, SCSDB athletic director. “He has participated in varsity football, basketball and track. His leadership and athletic skills have helped all of his teammates improve every year. He provides a great example for his peers.”
Cole plans to use his scholarships to study physical education. He believes it is important to work hard and help others.
While attending the School for the Deaf and the Blind, Cole earned awards in basketball, track and football. His career exploration training included working in the school’s maintenance department.
Cole says he enjoyed high school and is looking forward to more challenges and seeing how his life will change in the future. “I like socializing with new friends and learning about career opportunities,” he said.
Cole is the son of Teresa Haywood and Cole Haywood Jr. of Orangeburg
