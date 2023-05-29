Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs announced the winners of her office’s 20th Annual Project Safe Neighborhoods logo contest.

Among the winners was eighth-grade student Ky’Mari Johnson, who attends Orangeburg County School District’s William J. Clark Middle School. Johnson won in the sixth- to eighth-grade category.

The theme was “Preventing Gun Violence in Our Schools,” and the contest was open to all S.C. grade-school students.

Judges sought logos that demonstrated a successful collaboration between schools, communities and law enforcement to reflect:

• Warning signs that students should be looking for related to gun violence

• Resources to help students who have concerns about gun violence

• General messages to prevent gun violence in South Carolina schools.

“Every year, we look forward to the entries submitted by S.C. students and gathering their input on how to curb gun violence in our schools. These students are important voices that we all need to listen to in addressing this national issue,” Boroughs said. “We hope that the winning artwork will capture the attention of other students and inspire them to use their voices in combatting gun violence.”

The winning entries were chosen by “The Insiders,” a select group of young leaders at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice who act as role models for the other youth.

The South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is providing $50 awards to each division winner, as well as an additional $50 to the overall winner.

Additionally, all students who participated will receive a certificate of appreciation for their submissions.

View this year’s winning submissions and learn more about the contest at www.justice.gov/usao-sc/programs/ceasefire/project-sentry/contest-winners.