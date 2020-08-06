Orangeburg stores taking precautions to ensure safety for tax-free weekend

Local stores are putting customer safety first in preparing for the annual sales-tax-free, back-to-school shopping weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are increasing the staff for the weekend to make sure we are able to take care of customers," Prince of Orange Mall Belk Human Resource Manager Demetrius Chisolm said. "We are also making sure that they know what the social-distancing rules are to help with crowd control and maintain the 6-foot distance."
Chisolm said the store has a cleaning protocol where it wipes down handles every 30 minutes and wipes down shopping carts after every use. He said social distancing protocols are also in place for the store's restrooms.
South Carolina’s 2020 sales-tax holiday takes place from Friday, Aug. 7, at 12:01 a.m. to Sunday, Aug. 9, at 11:59 p.m.. During this window, the state sales tax of 6% will be waived on qualifying items.
Local sales taxes will also be eliminated for the weekend.
Retailers are keeping their fingers crossed that business for the weekend will be as in typical tax-free weekends during which sales spike as customers take advantage of the cost savings.
"We have seen a reduction of traffic in the store," Chisolm said about the coronavirus impact on Belk sales. "But we have opened up a fulfillment center inside of the store so we have been able to balance business that way."
The fulfillment center means online orders through belk.com are now processed through the store. The orders come into the store, the item is packed and shipped to customers across the United States.
Chisolm said Belk has taken the necessary precautions to ensure customer safety. He encouraged people to shop.
"We are looking forward to welcoming back some of our customers who may not have visited us since we reopened since the pandemic began," Chisolm said.
The back-to-school, tax-free weekend provides for no sales tax on: clothing and shoes; school supplies (includes musical instruments, if used for school); computers, printers and computer software and bed/bath items, including shower curtains, towels and bedding.
Online orders are also free of tax if the purchase is ordered, paid for and accepted by the retailer during the tax-free holiday.
Some specific items, however, are taxable. Taxes will not be waived on:
• Jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets and watches
• Cellphones or other handheld devices that make phone calls
• Furniture
• Rental clothing or footware
• Items bought for business use
Items placed on layaway will also be taxed.
At Orangeburg's Cato Fashions, storewide markdowns are in place for the weekend, store manager Regina Spires said.
The store has increased staffing as best it can to handle the expected increase of customers.
Those choosing to shop at Cato Fashions can expect some changes in light of COVID-19.
The store has a limit of 15 customers and is conducting cleaning of high touch surfaces every two hours. It is requiring masks per county ordinance and offering masks if individuals do not have them.
Spires said business has been steady since the store was allowed to reopen in May after coronavirus-forced shutdowns.
"It really hasn't," Spires said, when asked if the coronavirus has chilled store traffic.
The sales tax holiday in South Carolina first started in 2000.
In past years, shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million during the weekend, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
The popularity of the tax-free weekend has made it the third busiest shopping period of the year, surpassed only by the weekends after Thanksgiving and before Christmas.
For more information about this year’s back-to-school sales tax holiday and frequently asked questions, visit the S.C. Department of Revenue website, https://dor.sc.gov/. The sales tax free weekend link is on the SCDOR's homepage.
