Orangeburg stores taking precautions to ensure safety for tax-free weekend

Local stores are putting customer safety first in preparing for the annual sales-tax-free, back-to-school shopping weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are increasing the staff for the weekend to make sure we are able to take care of customers," Prince of Orange Mall Belk Human Resource Manager Demetrius Chisolm said. "We are also making sure that they know what the social-distancing rules are to help with crowd control and maintain the 6-foot distance."

Chisolm said the store has a cleaning protocol where it wipes down handles every 30 minutes and wipes down shopping carts after every use. He said social distancing protocols are also in place for the store's restrooms.

South Carolina’s 2020 sales-tax holiday takes place from Friday, Aug. 7, at 12:01 a.m. to Sunday, Aug. 9, at 11:59 p.m.. During this window, the state sales tax of 6% will be waived on qualifying items.

Local sales taxes will also be eliminated for the weekend.

Retailers are keeping their fingers crossed that business for the weekend will be as in typical tax-free weekends during which sales spike as customers take advantage of the cost savings.