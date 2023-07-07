The City of Orangeburg wants the public’s input on a planned skate park.

A public meeting will be held on the issue at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 in City Council Chambers at 933 Middleton Street.

City officials have discussed the construction of a skate park for more than a year. Florida-based The Platform Group was selected to design and build the park.

The $1.1 million skate park is planned for the Andrew Dibble Park near the Edisto Memorial Gardens. It will include a pump track and food court.

City officials are targeting a groundbreaking in two to three months with hopes for project completion the first quarter of 2024.

The city has about $580,000 in capital project sales tax money that will go toward the project.

Another $500,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act money will go toward the skate park and pump track, as well as pickle ball and volleyball courts.

A walking trail, fishing pier and dog park are also planned.

The city will also seek grants for the project.

A timeline for the project should be better known by the middle to late August, according to city officials.

City officials say a number of skaters have expressed a desire for a skate park.

For more information, contact the Orangeburg Department of Parks and Recreation at 803-533-6020.