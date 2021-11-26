Orangeburg singer uplifts people's spirits during pandemic

Tonya Ceasar sings to provide a soothing and spiritually uplifting comfort to people's souls. With the release of her latest album, she continues to inspire with a craft she's been using since the age of 4.

The Orangeburg resident has come a long way from Chapel Hill Baptist Church in Santee, where she began singing as a young child, to where she is now with the release of "Music Speaks."

Ceasar, who writes all of her songs, describes her journey as a meaningful one.

"It's more purposeful because I have more of a defining purpose for what I'm doing. As a child singing at 4, I did what I was told, more or less. 'Sing baby,' and I just sang. Then as I grew older, I participated in different choirs and different things in the church," the 52-year-old said.

She continued, "I started writing songs at the age of 19. I released my first project in 2010, which is called 'Straight from the Heart.' That did well. It didn't do as well as I wanted it to, but it did do what it needed to do at that time based on me being new in the industry.

"But as time grew, and I grow as a Christian, I take things more seriously. I have a meaning or a purpose to sing to uplift. If anybody just walks up and they know who I am, they'll say, 'Can you sing a song?' I'll ask you what you request, but if you don't have a request, I'll sing what's in my heart. It comes so naturally. It's a gift from God for sure."

Ceasar released her debut LP "Straight from the Heart" with the production help of now-defunct Mustang, Oklahoma-based Tate Publishing.

She then released the single "Worthy" just ahead of the pandemic in February 2020, the same song for which she shot a video in downtown Orangeburg in July.

"That song is the one that God told me to release February of 2020 right in the midst of the pandemic. I had written the song a while back," Ceasar said.

"My husband (Dexter) and I had flown to California for a music conference that I went to in reference to helping me more with my craft. We came back in January. I was like, 'OK, what's next?' God was like, 'It's time to release 'Worthy.'

"I'm like, 'But we're in the midst of a pandemic,' and he says, 'That's why. I want people to know that I'm still worthy.' Don't allow the negativity to capture you so much that you forget who he is in the midst of it all. I did what he said, and God is just really blessing through the song itself," she said.

Ceasar said the video for the song was shot along Russell Street near the downtown fountain.

"Then we finished it up at Claflin University. The video is currently on the CREO (channel), which is on Roku TV. It's moving, and God is really doing some awesome things," said Ceasar, who shot the video with the help of two former Claflin University students.

"They have their own company they put together called Iconic Visions. I just kind of gave them my ideas, we put it together and it came out perfectly. It was nice," said Ceasar, who produced the single with the help of Bamberg-based Inspiring Musician Productions Inc.

She worked with music producer Micah Blanding of Manning on her latest album and describes her sound as "cheerful and upbeat" to meet the needs of a sometimes-hurting world.

"I write my own songs as well. So it comes from a heart place. It ministers to me first before I put it out there for other people. So that's why when I sing it, it can have so much meaning because of where it comes from," Ceasar said.

"It's not just random stuff. Sometimes in the middle of the night, I'm jumping up writing because it's coming to me. It's something that somebody needs to hear, or I need to hear first, and then I give it out," she said.

Ceasar said she enjoys everything about singing.

"I can make a song out of anything. I can wake up with a song. It just comes naturally to me. So when I think about doing it, I think about making people happy. My motto is to uplift, inspire and encourage people," she said.

As an administrative assistant in the Freshman College at Claflin University, she also inspires students to achieve excellence.

"I become their mommy, auntie or whatever they need me to be to make sure they're as comfortable as they can get until they acclimate to college," Ceasar said.

Her work continues not just in music, but on the stage.

"I'm actually in a short film that's coming up. It's like a play, and I'll be singing in that play, as well. It's set to be performed in January of 2022," said Ceasar, who's also working on a new EP.

"That's mainly where I'm focused at right now. I am working on something with something else, but it's an inspirational type song. It's not considered gospel, but it is inspirational called 'Gotta Get Up.' It's a motivational type song," she said.

Through it all, she just wants to continue to inspire others.

"I want to be the person or vessel that God used to uplift people's spirit during this pandemic. It's been rough, but God is still worthy," she said.

Ceasar can be contacted under her name through an array of social media outlets, including YouTube, where her video can be seen, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, as well as through her website at tonyaceasar.com.

