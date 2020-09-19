Orangeburg Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation to hold drive-thru event in place of annual walk

"A lot of them said they wanted to take their shirt and walk around their house, or walk around the parking lot," Haigler said.

Individuals who wish to pick up their packets early can do so from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Sept. 21-25, at the foundation office.

"We're going to be out in the parking lot right beside the road," Haigler said.

He said donations are needed, with many organizations already lined up to contribute to the foundation, including Islam Temple No. 3 or Orangeburg, Islam Temple No. 4 of Aiken and several fraternities and sororities.

The theme of this year's drive-thru is "Taking a step towards breaking the sickle cell silence."

Haigler said donations are needed, particularly with an increase in requests for utility, medication and transportation assistance.

"It's so important during the pandemic because of the critical need for our patients. It's costing a lot more this year, not only because of the pandemic, but because of the climate itself. This is one of the hottest summers we've had. So that means there was more need for help with utilities.