Orangeburg Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation to hold drive-thru event in place of annual walk

The executive director of the Orangeburg Area Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation said while there will not be a walk to raise awareness of the debilitating disease this year, a drive-thru is being planned to raise funds to address growing needs among individuals living with it.
The foundation was planning to work to break the silence surrounding the incurable and sometimes-painful blood disorder with its seventh-annual awareness walk this year, but the coronavirus pandemic has put those plans on hold.
Instead the foundation will have a drive-thru from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 26, at the foundation office located at 825 Summers Ave. in Orangeburg.
"We were trying go virtual through Zoom, but I found out from a lot of my participants that a lot of them don't have that mode of technology. They still wanted to participate because of Sickle Cell Awareness Month and felt we still needed to do something in regard to it," Foundation Executive Director Issac "Ike" Haigler said.
Individuals are encouraged to participate in a drive-thru, where they will pick up packets to include a T-shirt, stadium cup, pen and designer Orangeburg Area Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation mask for a $17 donation.
The T-shirt includes a message of walking a mile in support of Sickle Cell Awareness Month. Haigler said drive-thru participants can then use the day to walk a mile near their home, in a park or wherever they choose.
"A lot of them said they wanted to take their shirt and walk around their house, or walk around the parking lot," Haigler said.
Individuals who wish to pick up their packets early can do so from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Sept. 21-25, at the foundation office.
"We're going to be out in the parking lot right beside the road," Haigler said.
He said donations are needed, with many organizations already lined up to contribute to the foundation, including Islam Temple No. 3 or Orangeburg, Islam Temple No. 4 of Aiken and several fraternities and sororities.
The theme of this year's drive-thru is "Taking a step towards breaking the sickle cell silence."
Haigler said donations are needed, particularly with an increase in requests for utility, medication and transportation assistance.
"It's so important during the pandemic because of the critical need for our patients. It's costing a lot more this year, not only because of the pandemic, but because of the climate itself. This is one of the hottest summers we've had. So that means there was more need for help with utilities.
"I'm getting more requests for medication, I'm getting more requests for (transportation to) doctor's appointments because our patients all over our six counties go to Augusta, MUSC and Columbia. Those the main places they go for sickle cell crisis and treatment; therefore, we assist them in transportation to and from. Medicines are costing a lot more, (too)," Haigler said.
The nonprofit foundation serves Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties. Its services include genetic counseling, emergency patient assistance, testing, referrals and community education, including health fairs.
"This year, I really need contributions because it seems like for the eight years I've been here, this is one of the worst years. I know the pandemic is part of it. That's why we're still in need of all contributions. No contribution is too small. We don't care what it is to help our patients throughout the year," Haigler said.
While the foundation office is normally open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Wednesdays have been added until further notice to handle increased service demand.
For more information, or to make a donation, call 803-53401716 or mail: Isaac Haigler, Orangeburg Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation Inc., 825 Summers Ave., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
