Orangeburg shooting victim identified

A 39-year-old St. Matthews man has been identified as the person shot and killed in the Orangeburg area on Monday.

Richard Bull of Bynum Street was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

A caller reported the shooting incident around 4:35 p.m. Monday. The shooting took place on Stilton Road, several yards from the intersection with Magnolia Street.

Deputies were on the scene within five minutes. They found a dark-colored pickup truck in an empty, grassy lot.

Bull was discovered next to the pickup truck on the ground. He was shot to death.

While the sheriff’s office reported a suspect was in custody soon after the incident, it has not yet released any information on the suspect or possible charges.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 4 Angry 0