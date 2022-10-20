Orangeburg shelter gets roof money; Samaritan House work to begin immediately

Orangeburg's homeless shelter will have a new roof.

The Samaritan House has received $490,500 in state money to place a new roof on the shelter, which is located on Middleton Street in Orangeburg, according to Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young.

Orangeburg County Council unanimously selected Greenwood-based C.E. Bourne & Co., Inc. for the project during a Monday meeting.

Work is expected to begin immediately.

Young said the money was allocated through the state budget. The county had to serve as a pass-through agency for the funds, meaning the county had to use its procurement procedure to handle the project.

WMBE Consultants received three bids for the roofing project and selected C.E. Bourne.

“The funds will come through the county from the state on behalf of the Samaritan House and the county will pay the contractors for the work involved,” Young said.

Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said, “It is a godsend. They need that.”

Samaritan House Executive Director Henry Miller expressed his appreciation to council for its support.

“The last hurricane we had, we were worried about that roof, but God held it out for us,” Miller said. “It will be great to get this done.”

The existing roof system was installed on the 10,800-square-foot building in 2011.

Officials say the leaky roof is contributing to mold and air quality problems.

About $428,000 will go toward the roof and the rest will go toward upgrades to the reception area and additional repairs for the interior of the shelter.

The shelter also received about $50,000 from the City of Orangeburg. That will go toward redoing the driveway and painting the exterior of the shelter, Miller said.

Miller said the Samaritan House is the only shelter between Columbia and Charleston and is needed.

"Our footprint is bigger than a lot of people think it is," he said.

Currently the shelter has five families and is full with 20 men and 20 women.

Miller said November is National Hunger and Homeless Month and the shelter has a number of events planned for the month.