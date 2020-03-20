Orangeburg services limited over coronavirus; city cuts golf, wants fewer people to attend burials

The City of Orangeburg is encouraging residents to call or use online services in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

It is also trying to limit the size of groups. It’s asking for limits on the number of people at burials in city cemeteries and closing playground equipment and picnic shelters.

“We have taken many measures to keep our employees safe. We appreciate how understanding everyone has been,” the city said in a release.

Many transactions and payments can be completed online at www.orangeburg.sc.us.

The city’s mailing address is P.O. Drawer 387, Orangeburg S.C. 29116 or 979 Middleton Street, Orangeburg, S.C. 29115.

The city has up-to-date information at its website and its social media sites. The number for city hall is 803-533-6000.

Business licenses and taxes

Envelopes are available in the lobby of City Hall for tax and business license payments. The drop box for the payments is outside of City Hall.

The due date for business licenses currently due has been extended to June 1.

Call 803-539-3750 for more information.