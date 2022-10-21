Orangeburg seeks to close Goff Ave. near Claflin; university says change needed for security

The City of Orangeburg is going to ask the S.C. Department of Transportation for permission to close a portion of Goff Avenue near the Claflin University campus for safety reasons.

The closure was requested by Claflin.

"It is like a racetrack," Claflin University President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack told Orangeburg City Council on Tuesday.

Cars go very fast on Goff, creating a liability for the university, he said. “I was walking my 11-year-old daughter across the street and was literally almost hit head on. The guys kept going, music playing real loud. We have multiple parents complain to us about that.”

The city will propose closing Goff Avenue from Magnolia Street to Clark Street, with the potential of expanding the closure to Buckley Street.

The road would be closed with a gate during certain times, based on the needs of the university. The change is being requested to address congregating individuals and traffic issues.

University officials say residents on Goff Avenue would still have access to their property. The university would be responsible for the maintenance of the portion of the road that’s closed.

Warmack said portions of Goff Avenue become a place for individuals to congregate, particularly after dark.

Campus security was out at the street until 3 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 trying to maintain the crowds, he said.

“We don't own the street,” Warmack said, noting the individuals were not students and the university does not have jurisdiction over the road.

Warmack said it is not unusual to have large crowds gathered in the middle of the street “partying all night long.”

“Our chief approached three folks and they had weapons,” Warmack said. “They just took off running and went across the street.

“We have no control over that space.”

Warmack said drugs such as marijuana are being smoked and some people have been selling drugs.

“It is like a car show,” Warmack said. “Cars come out and these sounds are booming, they set up and it is a party. This happens on a regular basis.”

Warmack thanked the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety for its response to the incidents, but said the individuals come back an hour later.

The university's concerns about the street are heightened as the university is currently building a new student center that will be open for the community. The building will be complete by June 2023.

There are also plans to build an innovation biotechnology center at the corner of Goff Avenue and Clark Street.

Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt said the activity is “too much.”

“We need to curtail it in some kind of way so that our students can be safe and other people for that matter who live near the area,” Keitt said. “There is too much going on.”

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said, “Certainly we want to support the efforts.

“We want our citizens to be safe and there is so much development going on down there. We want the development to continue.”

“Parents want to know when these kids go to school are they safe,” Butler said. “This is one of the issues going around the country – a lot of shooting and being unsafe.”

Councilman Bernard Haire asked if the city has enforced its noise ordinance.

“If an individual has broken the law as it relates to the noise ordinance, there need to be some other kind of measures taken,” Haire said. “There needs to be tickets written. If they are unruly, they need to be incarcerated. These things need to happen also.”

Haire expressed concerns that closing the road will move traffic down the block where other residents will feel the impact of the crowds.

“I don't think the traffic will move down that way,” Warmack said. “What happens is if you have freshman students that are very impressionable, when local guys can find fresh folks that come out, they can impress by cars and music.

“They know the students are in both residence halls. It a prime spot for them to be able to party.”

“We want safety,” Warmack said. “We want to be able to ensure everyone is safe in the community.”

Warmack said the proposal would model the University of South Carolina in Columbia, where the city of Columbia and USC partner in similar situations.

City Council gave unanimous approval to give city Administrator Sidney Evering the authority to apply to the SCDOT for the road closure.