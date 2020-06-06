Orangeburg school projects approved

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state Office of School Facilities has given the Orangeburg County School District permission to proceed with several projects, according to District Chief of Auxiliary Services Robert Grant.

The district can proceed with the bid process for the elevator replacement project at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and the roof replacement projects at O-W, William J. Clark Middle School and Robert E. Howard Middle School.

Grant told district trustees last month he hopes the projects will begin in early July.

The HVAC replacement project at O-W has still not been approved by the OSF, he said. Some additional details still need to be obtained before it can proceed.

Trustees Idella Carson and Mary Ulmer, both board members of the former Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5, expressed concerns about the status of the previously approved and funded renovation of the O-W athletic complex.

According to Carson, District 5 had budgeted about $9.4 million for the completion of the project two years ago.

"The money was allocated for this. It was in the budget," Carson said. "We need to find out what happened to that money."