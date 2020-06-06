Orangeburg school projects approved

The state Office of School Facilities has given the Orangeburg County School District permission to proceed with several projects, according to District Chief of Auxiliary Services Robert Grant.
The district can proceed with the bid process for the elevator replacement project at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and the roof replacement projects at O-W, William J. Clark Middle School and Robert E. Howard Middle School.
Grant told district trustees last month he hopes the projects will begin in early July.
The HVAC replacement project at O-W has still not been approved by the OSF, he said. Some additional details still need to be obtained before it can proceed.
Trustees Idella Carson and Mary Ulmer, both board members of the former Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5, expressed concerns about the status of the previously approved and funded renovation of the O-W athletic complex.
According to Carson, District 5 had budgeted about $9.4 million for the completion of the project two years ago.
"The money was allocated for this. It was in the budget," Carson said. "We need to find out what happened to that money."
Interim Superintendent Darrell Johnson said the district will bring forward a report with all the facts and figures of what has been previously approved and what money was allocated as part of a capital projects plan. He said the district will also bring forward a potential priority list for capital projects.
"Some of the projects when the architect did not complete what they were supposed to complete and the board itself was late in getting things done, this has hampered our ability to move forward on several projects," Johnson said.
In other business, district officials say students will continue to receive instruction through the summer and into the next school year despite the uncertain future surrounding classroom learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are in some perilous times right now," Interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Johnson said during the meeting last month.
"The safety and security of our students and staff are our priority right now,” he said.
The school district is planning to conduct some of its traditional summer school programs virtually and is looking to address the feasibility of conducting other summer programs virtually, District Chief of Instructional Services Dr. Lana Williams said.
The district will have its Summer Arts Consortium program virtually from June 15 through July 10.
The district will also have a summer program for academically gifted and talented students called Experience 360 from June 22 through July 9.
About 205 students will be attending the summer reading camp, which is held for students with a below-third-grade reading level. The summer reading camp will be held from July 6 through July 30.
The program will be funded by the state Department of Education and not cost the district, Williams said.
The district will also hold a summer academic recovery camp that will serve students below proficiency in K-3, both in ELA and math.
The program, which is also state-funded, will be held virtually as well. The program will run concurrently with the summer reading camp from July 6 through July 30.
About 462 students will participate in the program.
Questions remain such as whether classroom learning next school year will be in-person, completely virtual or blended.
A district-wide curriculum development team has been formed and will provide the district's teachers and administrators with professional development opportunities to help implement the curriculum during the summer and the school year.
Director of Information Technology Eric Hamm said the district is also looking to "build capacity," enabling it to better instruct in a virtual environment or a blended environment.
He said the district will be looking to engage with community centers and churches to ensure students in rural areas have the ability to work online and to ensure internet connectivity.
Also during the meeting:
• Trustees unanimously approved a continuing resolution allowing the district to continue to operate after June 30 based on the same level of revenue as it operated this year.
The continuing resolution was needed because the state General Assembly will not approve a budget until September or October because of the coronavirus
• The proposal to make Robert E. Howard Middle School an all-sixth grade campus and William J. Clark Middle School a seventh- and eighth-grade campus was tabled until a later date due to the current uncertain climate surrounding public education and the coronavirus.
• Trustees recognized Cope Area Career Center guidance counselor Dee Edwards for being named the South Carolina Career and Technology Guidance Counselor of the Year.
• Trustees were informed the district will use the Phonological Awareness Literacy Screening for its pre-kindergarten screening for the 2020-2021 school year.
The screening process measures preschoolers’ name-writing ability, upper-case and lower-case alphabet recognition, letter sound and beginning sound production, print and word awareness, rhyme awareness and nursery rhyme awareness.
• Online registration for parents will start on June 8. Parents will receive log-in information such as a user name and password with final report cards.
Report cards will be mailed to parents on June 12.
• After an hour-and-a-half closed session, trustees approved hiring a dozen teachers.
