Orangeburg school district deficit is 'big deal'; lawmakers seek ways to assist

Article 10 of the state's constitution sets the limit on the amount of bond indebtedness a school district can incur without voter approval. The limit is 8% of the assessed value of property in the district.

Govan also said that perhaps the S.C. Department of Education could provide forgiveness relief through its various programs geared toward districts going through financial difficulty.

"It behooves the delegation to have a conversation with the state Department of Education to see what they could do and to revisit the legislation in terms of the formula and tweak that to address the issue," Govan said.

Govan said he is confident the situation will be resolved in the long term.

"You are dealing with a deficit on the front end," he said. "As we move forward, the situation will be remedied. We have to deal with the immediate on the front end now."

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, said the district has shared with the delegation its plans to address the deficit but the delegation has yet to come up with any unified decision on its support for the district.