Orangeburg, Santee water parks to reopen; lifeguard shortage limits operations

The Orangeburg Aquatic and Santee Water parks are scheduled to reopen this weekend, but a lifeguard shortage is limiting their operations.

“We know it’s hot out there and people are excited about having a place to cool off this Memorial Day weekend,” Orangeburg County YMCA Executive Director Demetrius Hardy said.

“We hope that as the summer season progresses, we are able to get more lifeguards trained and eventually return to more traditional hours at both parks,” he said.

The Orangeburg Aquatic Park at the YMCA, located at 2550 St. Matthews Road NE, is scheduled to open Saturday, May 29.

The Santee Recreation and Water Park at 1761 Bass Road in Santee is scheduled to open Sunday, May 30.

From May 29 through June 13, the Orangeburg Aquatic Park's hours are:

• Saturday, May 29: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Sunday, June 6: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Saturday, June 12: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

From June 15 through July 4, the Orangeburg Aquatic Park's water park will be open:

• Tuesdays: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.