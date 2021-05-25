Orangeburg, Santee water parks to reopen; lifeguard shortage limits operations

The Orangeburg Aquatic and Santee Water parks are scheduled to reopen this weekend, but a lifeguard shortage is limiting their operations.
“We know it’s hot out there and people are excited about having a place to cool off this Memorial Day weekend,” Orangeburg County YMCA Executive Director Demetrius Hardy said.
“We hope that as the summer season progresses, we are able to get more lifeguards trained and eventually return to more traditional hours at both parks,” he said.
The Orangeburg Aquatic Park at the YMCA, located at 2550 St. Matthews Road NE, is scheduled to open Saturday, May 29.
The Santee Recreation and Water Park at 1761 Bass Road in Santee is scheduled to open Sunday, May 30.
From May 29 through June 13, the Orangeburg Aquatic Park's hours are:
• Saturday, May 29: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Sunday, June 6: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
• Saturday, June 12: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
From June 15 through July 4, the Orangeburg Aquatic Park's water park will be open:
• Tuesdays: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
From May 30 through June 13, the Santee Water Park's hours are:
• Sunday, May 30: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
• Saturday, June 5: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Sunday, June 13: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
From June 15 through July 4, the Santee Water park will be open:
• Wednesdays: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Fridays: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Sundays: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The water parks currently are experiencing a shortage of lifeguards. The shortage is nationwide.
The YMCA of Columbia is working on recruiting and training lifeguards with the hope to return to more traditional water park hours following the Fourth of July holiday. Individuals should monitor its website for up-to-date hours of operation.
Both facilities will have special COVID protocols in place, like employing extra staff to sanitize equipment to keep patrons safe.
The Orangeburg Aquatic Park has a lazy river, two family fun slides, a bowl slide with a plunge pool, a zero-depth pool, children’s play area and a toddler pool with a slide.
The Santee Water Park features a zero-entry pool with fountains and spray jets for kids to run through, as well as an enormous twisting water slide. It also has a swimming pool and a cash-only snack bar.
The cost for those who are over 4 feet tall is $8 and for those under 4 feet tall is $4.
YMCA members can visit the Orangeburg Aquatic Park for free, and YMCA of Columbia members save $1 at the Santee Water Park.