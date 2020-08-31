Orangeburg’s RMC program to serve seniors with behavioral, mental disorders

The Regional Medical Center announced the opening of its Senior Adult Program on Monday.
The program is housed on a 15-bed inpatient unit equipped to provide inclusive diagnosis and treatment for senior adults aged 65 and older who are experiencing mental or behavioral health disorders.
Located on the medical center’s second floor, RMC says the 4,600-square-foot unit “offers a warm, patient- and family-centered atmosphere that specializes in geriatric psychiatric acute inpatient care.”
The unit has a multi-disciplinary team that consists of physicians, nurses and other professionals specializing in mental health disciplines. Emphasis is placed on providing patients with the tools, resources and coping skills that promote healing and healthy functioning on an ongoing basis.
“Our research finds that other specialized geriatric psychiatry programs in the state are well outside of RMC’s service area and often causes a significant travel burden for patients and their loved ones seeking treatment,” RMC President and CEO Charles E. Williams said.
“RMC can now provide specialized treatment for senior adults right here close to home, fulfilling an unmet community need in an environment most beneficial to the patient,” Williams said.
Medical Director Bryan A. West said, “Many adults begin experiencing symptoms of behavioral health problems for the first time in their senior years. Families are often uncertain how to help, and primary care doctors may not be well-equipped to advise and treat these emerging symptoms.
“Family involvement – with the patient’s consent – is a key element of the Senior Adult Program’s treatment plan. Often the best care is delivered by those closest to the patient. We encourage families to be actively involved whenever possible, and we provide training and support in how best to help.”
Referrals for admission can be made by physicians, any other health care professionals, families and patients themselves.
Anyone age 65 or older experiencing difficulty with symptoms such as depression, anxiety, loss of coping ability, cognitive changes, or severe changes in behavior patterns may benefit from the services offered.
Referrals for admission to the new Senior Adult Program can be made 24 hours a day by calling 803-395-2830.
