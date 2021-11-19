 Skip to main content
Orangeburg’s Railroad Corner gets $350,000 federal grant; money will fund study of traffic, need for bridge

Railroad Corner illustration

The City of Orangeburg is exploring ways to improve the area near Russell and Boulevard Streets known as Railroad Corner. 

 LARRY HARDY, T&D FILES

The City of Orangeburg will receive a $350,000 federal grant to conduct a design and engineering study examining how pedestrian and vehicle traffic flow can be improved at Railroad Corner.

The U.S. Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant will be used for a Railroad Corner pedestrian improvement feasibility and planning project study, according to a press release.

The study will examine the possibility of a multi-modal network that will better connect South Carolina State University and Claflin University students to the downtown area, including Russell Street.

The study will also seek to identify road improvements needed for better vehicle traffic flow along Magnolia Street, Russell Street and Boulevard Street.

The study will include a  preliminary design and feasibility analysis  for the construction of a pedestrian bridge.

The project will aim to establish a new pedestrian and bike-friendly shared use network to decrease fatalities and injuries for pedestrians and cyclists.

The project will also aim to improve maintenance of the street network and encourage the use of alternative transportation, as well as to help spur development and small business growth, according to the grant.

The City of Orangeburg is currently studying how to redevelop Railroad Corner.

Find more information about the effort at orangeburg.sc.us/railroadcorner. An online survey will be available through Dec. 10, 2021.

