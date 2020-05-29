Orangeburg’s playgrounds reopen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All city playgrounds and tennis courts at Hillcrest Recreational Park and Albergotti Park have reopened with social distancing and safety guidelines in place.

Other recreational areas open within the city include: the Edisto Memorial Gardens, the walking trail at the Orangeburg Recreation Park and the Andrew Dibble Street boat landing and kayak/canoe launch, according to the Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department.

These areas are open to groups of three or less. Social distancing will be enforced

City-owned cemeteries are open and graves are also open for graveside burials.

All summer recreation programs including youth baseball, softball, summer basketball and summer camp have all been cancelled.

All shelters, basketball courts, restrooms and the spray park remain closed until further notice. Parks officials say there is no set date to reopen the popular spray park.

All private rentals at all facilities have been cancelled and no new rentals will be accepted until further notice.

For more information, contact the City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department at 803-533-6020

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.