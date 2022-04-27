Orangeburg’s DPU issues boil water advisory

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities water customers along a stretch of Cannon Bridge Road are being asked to boil their water for at least one full minute before cooking or drinking.

The boil water advisory impacts customers on the following streets:

• 2208 to 2332 Cannon Bridge Road

• 103 Kennerly Road

• 104 Podium Road

• Woodchopper Drive

• Wish Drive

• Nipper Drive

• Robinson Road

• Tatum Road

Also, any water customers near the affected area who have lost water or water pressure are also advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

DPU’s Water Division experienced a two-inch leak in this vicinity that required the water main to be shut down for a brief period in order to make the repair.

Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking until otherwise notified by Orangeburg DPU.

DPU’s Water Division is presently working to correct the problem.

For more information, contact the Water Division at 803-268-4404 or, if after hours, 803-268-4000.

