Orangeburg’s DPU issues boil water advisory

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities issued a boil water advisory on Monday for water customers who live off of Shillings Bridge Road northwest of the city.

Water customers on Mill Branch Road, Riverpark Drive, July Drive, Alexis Road, Twin Oaks Drive, Beaver Lane, Tarheel Lane; Blanda Circle, Jessica Road, Mercedes Court, Halford Lane, Crider Lane and Burley Drive are all asked to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

Also, any water customers near the affected area who have lost water or water pressure are also advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

DPU's water division has experienced a water leak in the area that required the water main to be shut down for a brief period in order to make the repair.

Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water prior to cooking or drinking until otherwise notified by DPU.

DPU’s Water Division is working to correct the problem.

Questions about the boil water advisory should be directed to the water division at 803-268-4404 or, if after hours, 803-268-4000.

