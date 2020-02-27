Orangeburg's Cobb-Hunter won’t seek DNC seat again

After 20 years representing South Carolina on the Democratic National Committee, Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter says it’s someone else’s turn.
The Orangeburg Democrat has no plans to run for another four-year term. Her current term is up in July.
While it’s been a privilege to serve the state on a national level, “I want someone else to have the opportunity,” she said.
Cobb-Hunter says she’s confident that she’d be successful if she sought the position again.
“It’s time. I have other things I want to do,” she said.
For instance, she is now president of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.
“Being on the DNC is less of a priority than it once was,” she said.
Her time on the DNC included serving as chair of its Southern Regional Caucus. Under her leadership, a regional meeting was held in Atlanta.
The caucus also challenged the DNC to understand the importance of the South and not write it off, she said.
“At the time the Southern Caucus was raising that as an issue, it was not as popular, shall we say, as it is now,” she said.
She’s hopeful the Democratic National Committee will allow South Carolina to continue with the first-in-the-South primary.
“Our population is more representative of the country at-large, as opposed to New Hampshire and Iowa,” she said.
Cobb-Hunter said she also hopes the DNC scraps the use of caucuses in the selection of a presidential candidate.
“It’s an exclusive system and violates, in my view, the whole notion of a secret ballot, because in a caucus you don’t do a secret ballot,” she said. She thinks primaries allow broader participation and are a better way to evaluate candidates.