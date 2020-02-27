Orangeburg's Cobb-Hunter won’t seek DNC seat again

After 20 years representing South Carolina on the Democratic National Committee, Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter says it’s someone else’s turn.

The Orangeburg Democrat has no plans to run for another four-year term. Her current term is up in July.

While it’s been a privilege to serve the state on a national level, “I want someone else to have the opportunity,” she said.

Cobb-Hunter says she’s confident that she’d be successful if she sought the position again.

“It’s time. I have other things I want to do,” she said.

For instance, she is now president of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Being on the DNC is less of a priority than it once was,” she said.

Her time on the DNC included serving as chair of its Southern Regional Caucus. Under her leadership, a regional meeting was held in Atlanta.

The caucus also challenged the DNC to understand the importance of the South and not write it off, she said.

“At the time the Southern Caucus was raising that as an issue, it was not as popular, shall we say, as it is now,” she said.