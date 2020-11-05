Orangeburg’s Biddie Banquet burglarized

Orangeburg
An Orangeburg restaurant was burglarized early Thursday morning.
Someone broke into Biddie Banquet on John C. Calhoun Drive shortly after midnight, according to a police incident report.
The front glass door of the business was shattered and two of the restaurant's cash registers were opened.
The back office of the restaurant was also in disarray with multiple desk drawers open and papers scattered about.
About $215 in cash was stolen.
In a separate incident report, two string trimmers were stolen early Wednesday morning from New Image Landscaping on Sims Street.
A truck was damaged by the thief.
It is the third time the business has been burglarized in the past few weeks.
The trimmers are valued at $500 each and the damage to the truck was valued at about $700.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff's Office
An Orangeburg man reported someone broke into his Glenzell Road home Wednesday.
The man said he noticed his motion light by his shed was not working so he went to check on it about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The shed’s lock was broken and items missing including a backpack blower, weed eater, chainsaw, toolset, floor jack and circular saw.
The items are valued at about $2,000.
In a separate incident, a Michigan man’s brand-new Roadmaster tow dolly was stolen.
The man was driving down Interstate 26 when one of the dolly’s tires blew out between the 166 and 167 mile markers.
He left the dolly and when he returned, it was gone.
The dolly was described as silver with black wheel wells.
