Orangeburg’s Biddie Banquet burglarized

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

An Orangeburg restaurant was burglarized early Thursday morning.

Someone broke into Biddie Banquet on John C. Calhoun Drive shortly after midnight, according to a police incident report.

The front glass door of the business was shattered and two of the restaurant's cash registers were opened.

The back office of the restaurant was also in disarray with multiple desk drawers open and papers scattered about.

About $215 in cash was stolen.

In a separate incident report, two string trimmers were stolen early Wednesday morning from New Image Landscaping on Sims Street.

A truck was damaged by the thief.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It is the third time the business has been burglarized in the past few weeks.

The trimmers are valued at $500 each and the damage to the truck was valued at about $700.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff's Office