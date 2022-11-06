Orangeburg rolling out facade grant information; a total of $300,000 available for buildings

The City of Orangeburg is rolling out information on its facade grant program, which will provide funds to brighten up some downtown buildings.

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association, in conjunction with city administration, will be hosting a question-and-answer session on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. at Stevenson Auditorium to answer any questions or concerns property and business owners may have about the program.

The grant program will be available to owners of commercial properties and managers of businesses located in the historical downtown district.

The first tier will allow grants not exceeding $5,000.

The second tier will allow grants between $5,000 and $15,000 and the third tier will have a grant totaling between $15,000 and $25,000.

The first tier would not require a match, the second would require a 15% match and the third a 25% match.

The city allocated $250,000 for downtown facade grants with money from the American Rescue Plan. That’s on top of the $50,000 allocated from the city earlier, meaning a total of $300,000 can be used for improvements to downtown buildings.

The grants can be used for signs, lighting, awnings, storefronts and windows.

Information on the City of Orangeburg's Facade Grant program is posted on the city's website. Information can be obtained by going to www.orangeburg.sc.us/news/facade-grant-program-guidelines.