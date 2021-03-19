Orangeburg rewards retiring administrator; $200,000 and his city vehicle after 29 years

Orangeburg's former city administrator John Yow received $200,000 and the city-owned vehicle he was already utilizing as part of a severance package unanimously approved by City Council in early February.

Yow, who retired as city administrator after 29 years on Sept. 17, 2020, received the severance package in "appreciation for his service," according to a document obtained by The Times and Democrat under the Freedom of Information Act.

The severance agreement comes on top of Yow's salary and state retirement benefits.

At his retirement, Yow was receiving $189,000 a year, according to his employment contract. Yow was making $52,000 a year when he started with the city in 1991.

"The record says he has exemplified service and his record will speak for itself," Councilman Jerry Hannah said. "His approval rating has been exemplary. He was noted from one end of the state to the other."

Hannah said Yow's expertise was praised by most South Carolina city leaders.

"He deserves something more than a plaque or a gold watch," Hannah said.