Orangeburg rewards retiring administrator; $200,000 and his city vehicle after 29 years

Orangeburg's former city administrator John Yow received $200,000 and the city-owned vehicle he was already utilizing as part of a severance package unanimously approved by City Council in early February.
Yow, who retired as city administrator after 29 years on Sept. 17, 2020, received the severance package in "appreciation for his service," according to a document obtained by The Times and Democrat under the Freedom of Information Act.
The severance agreement comes on top of Yow's salary and state retirement benefits.
At his retirement, Yow was receiving $189,000 a year, according to his employment contract. Yow was making $52,000 a year when he started with the city in 1991.
"The record says he has exemplified service and his record will speak for itself," Councilman Jerry Hannah said. "His approval rating has been exemplary. He was noted from one end of the state to the other."
Hannah said Yow's expertise was praised by most South Carolina city leaders.
"He deserves something more than a plaque or a gold watch," Hannah said.
Columbia attorney Steve Savitz, who represented the city in the employment matter, said Yow's contract did have a severance provision and that City Council and Yow agreed on the severance package as set out in his retirement agreement.
Council unanimously approved a motion for the ratification of a retirement agreement during its Feb. 2 City Council meeting. All council members were present when the vote was taken.
The vote was taken because when council accepted Yow's retirement in September 2020, it did not vote to accept the severance agreement at the time.
"I did not want him to retire," Councilman Richard Stroman said. "I wanted him to stay. Mr. Yow did an excellent job serving the city for 29 years."
Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler and Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Kalu Kallu declined comment about Yow.
Attempts to reach other council members were unsuccessful.
Yow also could not be reached for comment.
Yow's severance and salary come on top of state retirement benefits. How much in state retirement benefits the 59-year-old Yow will receive was not disclosed.
The S.C. Public Employee Benefit Authority declined the disclosure of Yow's retirement benefits, citing S.C. law that "provides for the confidentiality of our members’ information."
What is known is that in January 2013, Yow participated in the TERI Program, where he was eligible to receive retirement benefits from the South Carolina Retirement Systems while being able to keep his job and salary.