An Orangeburg restaurant is receiving recognition from a company that creates social media videos about restaurants across the nation.

The Original House of Pizza at 591 John C. Calhoun Drive is going to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants Roadshow.

The crew from ABR will be filming at the restaurant on Aug. 3.

Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an on-camera interview with the owners – sisters Eliana Jenkinson and Melpo Pritcher – about the restaurant’s place in Orangeburg.

The episode premiere date will be announced on the restaurant's Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website. According to ARB officials, episodes typically air about three months after filming.

The restaurant was nominated to be on the show by frequent customers.

“It is a great feeling to be recognized,” Pritcher said. “We are very humbled and very appreciative for just the acknowledgement alone. It means a great deal that our customers, especially repeat customers, actually enjoy coming here and appreciate what we are doing. We want to keep that going.”

ABR is a national media and marketing company focusing on independently owned restaurants around the country.

The show airs solely on social media, such as the Facebook page of the hosting restaurant and America’s Best Restaurant’s YouTube channel.

The exposure comes at a good time for the small business as the economic climate and inflation have proven challenging.

“Some days are amazing and great and other days we need more business,” Pritcher said.

BR CEO and founder Matt Plapp said, “Our only goal is to create massive attention and excitement in the community.

“Restaurants like The Original House of Pizza deserve praise from the community for what they've been able to do for many years, and our goal is to bring that story to life and get the word out.”

Pritcher and Jenkinson said the appearance on ABR is a great way to let more people know about the restaurant and its offerings.

The sisters tout the fresh dough made daily at the restaurant as one thing that that sets their product apart.

The sisters say another big hit is their house salad dressing. It is a creamy Italian that is used on salads and subs.

The menu includes pizza, sandwiches, appetizers and Greek cuisine.

Plapp said the company, “loved the heritage of this restaurant, open since 1981. Their online ratings and positive customer feedback told a great story as well."

To show its appreciation for the recognition, the restaurant is going to be giving out two $25 restaurant gift cards.

To qualify for the gift cards, individuals are asked to post comments on its Facebook before Aug. 3. The comments will be randomly selected during ABR's visit.

The second recipient will be announced on the restaurant's Facebook page after the episode premieres.

The Original House of Pizza was opened in 1981 by Pritcher and Jenkinson's father, Jimmy Stilianidis, and his cousin.

The two were looking to open a restaurant along the route they were traveling from Massachusetts to Florida, and liked the look of Orangeburg. The location on 301 was attractive due to being a high-traffic area.

Jenkinson and Pritcher are joined with their mother, Debra Williamson, in running the restaurant.

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Kentucky-based ABR has been filming restaurants across the country since July 2021 and has filmed 842 episodes in 28 states.

Restaurants featured on the ABR Roadshow are featured at www.americasbestrestaurants.com.