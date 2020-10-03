Orangeburg resident serving on USS Ronald Reagan

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Elijah Boughton of Orangeburg takes his position to push back an arresting gear wire after an EA-18G Growler attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 lands on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. It’s pictured in the Philippine Sea.