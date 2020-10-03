 Skip to main content
Orangeburg resident serving on USS Ronald Reagan
Orangeburg resident serving on USS Ronald Reagan

Elijah Boughton of Orangeburg

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Elijah Boughton of Orangeburg takes his position to push back an arresting gear wire after an EA-18G Growler attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 lands on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. It’s pictured in the Philippine Sea.

 SAMANTHA JETZER, U.S. NAVY

