Orangeburg resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg resident in the 65 and older age category has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, one more Bamberg County resident and three more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Statewide, there are 256 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 12 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 144,366 and confirmed deaths to 3,211.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 3 new cases, 3,110 total cases and a total of 125 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 643 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 460 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.