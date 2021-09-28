Orangeburg resident dies of coronavirus

Another Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 1,534 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 45 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 685,360 and confirmed deaths is 10,644.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 22 new cases, 12,486 total cases and a total of 291 deaths and 18 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,832 total cases and a total of 58 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,511 total cases and a total of 40 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.