Orangeburg resident dies of coronavirus
Orangeburg resident dies of coronavirus

An Orangeburg County resident died of coronavirus since Friday, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, 25 more Orangeburg County residents, two more Calhoun County residents and one more Bamberg County resident have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Statewide, there are 1,432 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 since Friday and 19 new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 467,750 and confirmed deaths to 8,111.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 25 new cases, 8,776 total cases and a total of 228 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,401 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,178 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

