Orangeburg residence damaged by tree; cold front brings heavy winds

Three Wilkinson Avenue residents were displaced Monday morning when a tree fell on their home.

The American Red Cross received a call about the damage around 7 a.m.

The Red Cross is helping the individuals by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

No injuries were reported, according to the Red Cross.

Winds were gusty early Monday morning, nearing tropical storm strength in the city as a strong cold front made its way through the area. The area is under a lake wind advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The cold front will bring in the coldest air so far this fall season.

Tuesday's high temperature is forecast to be about 46 degrees and Wednesday morning’s low in Orangeburg is forecast to be 26 degrees.

With temperatures falling to the middle 20s, individuals should be mindful of freezing pipes.

Here is a general way to avoid pipes from freezing:

• Keep water faucets running slowly.

• Direct warm air to cold areas of your home.