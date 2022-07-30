 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Orangeburg registering for fall sports; volleyball added for girls

  • 0
City of Orangeburg logo LIBRARY for WEB only

The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department is currently holding registration for youth fall sports, including:

• Soccer – boys and girls ages 3-14

• Football – boys ages 4-12 (flag ages 4-6 and 7-8, tackle ages 9-10 and 11-12)

• Cheerleading – girls ages 6-12

• Volleyball – girls ages 6-12 (ages 6-7, 8-9, 10-12)

More details about each league can be found under the registration tab under www.orangeburgparks.com.

Registration fees are $55 per child for non-city residents or $30 per child for city residents.

Register online at www.orangeburgparks.com or at the Parks and Recreation office, 367 Green St. (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.). For more information, call 803-533-6020.

People are also reading…

The city’s volleyball league is brand new. Girls in the 6-7 age group will not have games, but instead, they will participate in an academy-style league, learning the fundamentals of volleyball.

Practices and games for all sports will be on weeknights starting the week of Aug. 22 at Hillcrest Recreation Complex or the city gym.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WATCH NOW: 2 shot in Orangeburg

WATCH NOW: 2 shot in Orangeburg

A man and a woman were shot on Monday afternoon just on the edge of the Orangeburg city limits, according to Maj. Rene Williams of the Orangeb…

Slain Orangeburg teen ID’d

Slain Orangeburg teen ID’d

The 14-year-old who was killed at an Orangeburg home on Monday afternoon has been identified as Drequan Greene, according to Orangeburg County…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News