Orangeburg registering for fall sports; volleyball added for girls

The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department is currently holding registration for youth fall sports, including:

• Soccer – boys and girls ages 3-14

• Football – boys ages 4-12 (flag ages 4-6 and 7-8, tackle ages 9-10 and 11-12)

• Cheerleading – girls ages 6-12

• Volleyball – girls ages 6-12 (ages 6-7, 8-9, 10-12)

More details about each league can be found under the registration tab under www.orangeburgparks.com.

Registration fees are $55 per child for non-city residents or $30 per child for city residents.

Register online at www.orangeburgparks.com or at the Parks and Recreation office, 367 Green St. (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.). For more information, call 803-533-6020.

The city’s volleyball league is brand new. Girls in the 6-7 age group will not have games, but instead, they will participate in an academy-style league, learning the fundamentals of volleyball.

Practices and games for all sports will be on weeknights starting the week of Aug. 22 at Hillcrest Recreation Complex or the city gym.