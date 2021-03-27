Orangeburg Recreation Park hosts Baseball and Softball Jamboree

Hundreds gathered last Saturday at the newly built Orangeburg Recreation Park off of North Road for the 2021 Baseball and Softball Jamboree.

About 290 youth participated in the event and an estimated 900 individuals attended, according to Superintendent of Recreation Shawn Taylor.

"Our patrons and our citizens are having a great time being able to utilize this new facility," Taylor said. "It helps improve the quality of life, and it gives the young folks something to do."

"This forges a sense of community and pride," Taylor continued. "It is an investment in our future and how we can grow and bring people together to enjoy the great outdoors and getting them involved in outdoor activities."

The event included 11 games on three fields.

Games included T-ball and Rookie Leagues; AA Coach Pitch, Dixie Darlings and Dixie Ponytails; and AAA Minors and Dixie Majors.

The jamboree was the first time the general public, including the city's youth, has been able to play on the fields, said Taylor.

Regular season games will continue to be held Monday through Thursday evenings beginning at 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.