Orangeburg Recreation Park hosts Baseball and Softball Jamboree

Hundreds gathered last Saturday at the newly built Orangeburg Recreation Park off of North Road for the 2021 Baseball and Softball Jamboree.
About 290 youth participated in the event and an estimated 900 individuals attended, according to Superintendent of Recreation Shawn Taylor.
"Our patrons and our citizens are having a great time being able to utilize this new facility," Taylor said. "It helps improve the quality of life, and it gives the young folks something to do."
"This forges a sense of community and pride," Taylor continued. "It is an investment in our future and how we can grow and bring people together to enjoy the great outdoors and getting them involved in outdoor activities."
The event included 11 games on three fields.
Games included T-ball and Rookie Leagues; AA Coach Pitch, Dixie Darlings and Dixie Ponytails; and AAA Minors and Dixie Majors.
The jamboree was the first time the general public, including the city's youth, has been able to play on the fields, said Taylor.
Regular season games will continue to be held Monday through Thursday evenings beginning at 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
Taylor said on average, there are about 300 to 400 attendees at the events.
For the safety of all and to ensure a successful season, Parks and Recreation will be enforcing a mask policy throughout the complex. All parents and patrons are required to wear a mask when entering, exiting and moving about the park. Athletes will remove masks once they are on the field.
Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs and/or lawn blankets as bleachers will not be available, and social distancing will be enforced.
Admission is free for regular season recreation games. Concessions will be for sale.
The jamboree was the second largest event at the park since its opening Dec. 2019.
In late October 2020, the park hosted a Top Gun baseball tournament which drew a couple thousand, said Taylor. The event included 40 teams.
There are more events planned.
The park will also host the MEAC North South Roundup in softball April 16-18.
The park will also have the South Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball state tournament for Division 1 AA Coach Pitch and Division 1 and 2 Majors from July 9-13.
Currently, the trail is open to the public from dusk to dawn. The MEAC and Dixie tournaments will be paid admission.
The park is located at 224 Magnolia Village Parkway, off of North Road/Highway 178.
The approximately $20 million complex has two clusters of baseball and softball fields, restrooms, walking and biking trails, picnic tables, playground equipment and open green space.
For more information, call the Parks and Recreation office at 803-533-6020 or visit its Facebook page, City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department.