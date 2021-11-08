Orangeburg receives $500,000 for sewer; grant allows replacement of aging main

The City of Orangeburg is receiving a $500,000 grant to improve its sewer system.

The grant will allow the city to replace an aging stretch of sewer main at once, instead of doing the work in stages.

“We were fortunate to have been awarded $500,000 for a sewer project that will replace the 8-inch sewer main in the Hampton Drive area,” Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities spokesman Randy Etters said.

The grant was announced Monday by the S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority. The authority is providing more than $13 million for a total of 27 projects across the state.

The Orangeburg project will include the replacement of 19 manholes and associated infrastructure.

“This area is older and has been plagued by significant infiltration of groundwater, which has been over-working our existing pumps,” Etters said. “Rehabilitation of the line was not feasible.

“The total cost of the project is estimated at $879,000 and the balance will be paid by the DPU. The grant is important as it allows us to complete the project at one time as opposed to staggering it over a several-year period.”