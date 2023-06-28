South Carolina will receive almost $22.8 million for a pedestrian bridge and improvements to Railroad Corner in Orangeburg.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Congressman Jim Clyburn are announcing the funding in Orangeburg today.

The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $22,755,600 from the RAISE discretionary grant program to the infrastructure project.

Funds for the Railroad Corner Redevelopment project will be used to construct a pedestrian bridge over two state highways and railroad tracks, and a multimodal transit hub including a new public transit stop, charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and bicycles, and a public parking structure.

The project will better connect residential neighborhoods and the campuses of South Carolina State University and Claflin University to the downtown Orangeburg business district and new transit hub.

The project is designed to improve pedestrian safety, provide equitable access to the city’s public transit system, improve access to cultural assets and institutions of higher learning and provide an electric vehicle charging facility to support alternative fueling.

The RAISE grant program, expanded under the president’s infrastructure law, supports communities of all sizes, with half of this year’s funding going to rural areas and the other half to urban areas.

The grants are part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.

Seventy percent of the grants are going to projects in regions defined as an area of persistent poverty or a historically disadvantaged community.

Like last year, demand for RAISE funding was higher than available funds. This year, DOT received $15 billion in requests for the $2.26 billion available.