The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities has received a $2.1 million grant to upgrade the water lines in the city’s Quicktown area.

Quicktown is the area bordered by Magnolia Street on the west, Whittaker Street on the east, Russell Street the north and Whitman Street on the south.

The S.C. Department of Commerce Community Development Block grant will be administered by the Lower Savannah Council of Governments, DPU Manager Warren Harley told City Council during a recent meeting.

Harley said the project will go out to bid in the next couple of months. He also noted the city has already budgeted about $3 million for the project.

“We are hoping the grant will help offset that, but that may not be the case with the escalation of costs,” Harley said. “We project that it initially would cost about $3 or $4 million.”

The project will be done over a two-year period.

Harley said there will be no new customers or new taps added to DPU’s water system as a result of the project.

In other matters:

• Council gave unanimous first reading by title only to an ordinance authorizing the sale, conveyance, lease or other disposition of property at 111 and 115 Boulevard Street – the former Old State Theater and Soda Shop at Railroad Corner.

City Administrator Sidney Evering said the city is still working out the details of the agreement. The building will house the Cecil Williams Civil Rights Museum as part of the redevelopment of Railroad Corner.

The proposed location for the museum has received financial help.

The Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation has secured $250,000 for the museum.

Another $700,000 in U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development funding was awarded to the city for the renovation of the old State Theater.

• Council unanimously agreed to contract with North Carolina-based Davco Roofing and Sheet Metal to remove asbestos from the roof of Stevenson Auditorium. The cost of the project is about $162,739.

The project will be paid for with capital project sales tax money. Roof work began at the end of May.

The roof is over 30 years old.

• Council gave unanimous first reading approval to the lease of the old city gym at 1420 Broughton Street to the Orangeburg County School District to house some of the district’s old school furniture.

The district will lease the building for about $300 plus utilities for about two years. The city is not currently using the old city gym.

• Marc Wood of Sheheen, Hancock and Godwin reported the city’s revenues at the end of May were about $13.8 million, which is about 61 percent of the city’s fiscal year budget. Wood said ideally the city should have received about 66 percent of its revenues.

Wood reminded council members that additional revenues are going to arrive from the South Carolina Municipal Association later in the month. Wood said the city’s expenditures through the middle of June were $15.3 million, or 70 percent of the budget. The ideal expenditures at this time of the year should be about 66 percent.

“The finance department has started to watch the expenditures fairly closely,” Wood said. “We are trying to encourage our department heads to try to make good decisions on what they buy. Try to shop prices.”

Expenses are largely up due to inflation, Wood said.

• Council recognized Dennis Brothers for his 36-year service to the city.

About nine of the years were served in the Orangeburg Department of Parks and Recreation. Brothers worked in the department’s cemeteries/facilities and playground division.

He retired June 8.

• Council recognized the South Carolina Athletics Program 12U District Champion Basketball All-Stars. The Orangeburg team won the district basketball tournament but lost in the State Tournament to Columbia. In recognition of the accomplishment, a banner will be raised at the city gym to mark the division championship.

• New MUSC Health Orangeburg Chief Executive Officer Walter Bennett III introduced himself to council. Other hospital leaders were also introduced, including: Sem Ganthier, executive director of operations, and Anthony Sands, associate chief financial officer.

• Midlands Community Development Corporation Project Coordinator–Compliance Roderick Cummings and Program Manager Joshlynn Edmond introduced themselves to council.

MCDC is involved in the Life2SC, Innovation for Educator Excellence project, which is aimed at recruiting teachers for the Orangeburg and Calhoun County school districts.

• Council went into closed session to discuss contractual arrangements and to receive legal advice related to the town of Norway and the Cecil Williams Civil Rights Museum.