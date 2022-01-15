Orangeburg Realtor inducted into hall of fame

A veteran Orangeburg Realtor has been inducted into the Central Carolina Realtors Association Hall of Fame.

Century 21 The Moore Group Vice President and Broker-in-Charge Jeannine Kees received the honor during an event at the South Carolina State Museum Dec. 8.

"It is always good to be recognized by your peers," Kees said. "Often times people see Realtors as being competitive and yes, while there is a competition, we work with each other to try to better serve the community and our clients."

"Buyers want to buy and sellers want to sell," she said. "It is our jobs to put that together and to get through the many hoops we have to go through."

Kees said the honor took her by surprise since the Orangeburg area is a relative newcomer to the CCRA. Kees said she actually attended the event to support a colleague being installed on the CCRA board.

The award, previously called the Meritorious Award, is presented to CCRA members who have displayed "outstanding dedication and commitment to the real estate industry and to CCRA over the course of their careers," according to a press release.

With over 40 years in the business, Kees is the example of Realtors' excellence, according to the release.

She was instrumental in the merger of the Southern Midlands Association of Relators with the Greater Columbia Board of Realtors to create the CCRA in March 2016.

Kees has also served as chairperson for the Palmetto Multiple Listing service.

Kees' accomplishments include:

President of Southern Midlands Association of Realtors in 1986 and the 2002 Southern Midlands Realtor of the Year.

1995 South Carolina Realtor president and 1997 South Carolina Realtor of the Year.

2000 Regional vice president for the National Association of Realtors.

2001-03 National Association of Realtors Leadership Team.

National Association RPAC hall of famer and Federal Political Coordinators (FPC) to Rep. James Clyburn.

1998 South Carolina ambassador for economic development.

2005 Orangeburg County Economic Development Partnership – Partner of the Year

2004 Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce Small Business Person of the Year.

Kees received her B.A. and M.A. from Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana.

She taught high school history, government, economics, non-western cultures, anthropology, American studies and world history before becoming owner, trainer, recruiter, corporate contact and general manager for The Realty House, a company with 180 sales associates.

Kees has been an Orangeburg County business and development leader for four decades.

She and her husband, the late James Kees, moved to the county in 1981.

She became an agent with Century 21 Associated Brokers, and in 1985, she purchased the real estate agency.

In 1997, Century 21 Associated Brokers and The Moore Group merged to form Century 21 The Moore Group, increasing market share by 50%.

She was former chairwoman of the Orangeburg County Development Commission.

As a veteran Realtor, Kees noted she has seen a lot during her time in the business.

Going through a virus pandemic has been a new one.

"Business has been excellent the last couple of years," she said. "The inventory is down and that has inspired people to be somewhat more willing to sell. Prices have increased and so that is good for the sellers."

Kees said in over 40 years of being in the business, she has not seen what she is seeing now in that every property is receiving multiple offers.

"We have seen that before but not as a regular thing," she said. "People have been confined and that has made them think about their environment and if they wanted to change it."

She said technology and social media have really stepped to the fore in the real estate world since COVID, with many property transactions being done electronically.

"We have had to adapt," she said. "People still need housing."

Chartered July 28, 1913, the CCRA serves its membership by providing programs and services to enhance Realtors and their ability to conduct business with integrity and competence.

The CCRA includes Orangeburg, Calhoun, Bamberg, Clarendon, Fairfield, Lexington, Newberry and Richland counties.

The association advocates for the reduction of undue regulatory restraint and supports the preservation of home ownership and private property rights.

