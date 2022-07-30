Orangeburg ready for National Night Out; event features live music, food, games, more

“Together we can do anything,” said Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Officer Devon Gilmore ahead of the annual National Night Out event.

It’s planned for 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Centennial Park. It's being hosted by ODPS and the City of Orangeburg and in partnership with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The free community event will feature a live band for the first time and will include games, vendors and the usual food fare of hot dogs, hamburgers, drinks and more.

Gilmore said the event will also honor three entities for their contributions to the community: Fogle’s Piggy Wiggly, Hotep Protective Services and the Sunnyside Village community watch group.

“We’re giving back. Y’all are always giving to us and we want to give back and let y’all know, ‘Hey, we want to recognize y’all too,’” Gilmore said.

From small businesses to non-profit organizations, to faith-based groups and more, Gilmore said vendors are encouraged to set up tables – at no cost – at the event.

“Show the community what you’re bringing to Orangeburg,” he said.

Gilmore said he’s having fun doing most of the legwork for ODPS’s National Night Out event.

He’s spoken with multiple law enforcement agencies, churches and organizations throughout The T&D Region, and many plan to take part in the festivities.

“We have different activities for all age ranges to get everybody involved,” ODPS records technician Betty Robinson said. "We just really come out and have a good time.”

“Everybody has the police at a disadvantage at this point. It’s ‘Oh, we don’t like the police.’ So this is a time where we’re showing, ‘Hey, we still have a job to do, but at the same time, we’re human just like you.’ So that’s why we have set this time aside for the community to come out and meet the police at the same time and a service back to them, where most of the time they’re giving back to us. But we’re giving a service back to them at this time,” she said.

“We’re basically bridging the gap with the community, just bridging the gap,” Robinson said.

The Orangeburg band Moses and the Promise Land will perform several numbers.

Robinson said, “They won’t be there the whole time, but they’re going to come at the very end of it and take us home. I said, ‘That’s all you need to do.’”

“This is our first time having an actual live band, so I think it’s going to be very interesting,” she added.

National Night Out is an annual community-building effort that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, according to its website.

It is typically held throughout the nation on the first Tuesday of August each year.

There are 54 cities and towns in South Carolina that participate in National Night Out, according to the organization’s website.

Gilmore said he and other officers would like to know what the community wants to see offered at the annual National Night Out event.

“It’s not what we want, it’s what the community wants,” Gilmore said.

Residents are encouraged to give suggestions about National Night Out or about any public safety topic to Gilmore by calling 803-383-8731.