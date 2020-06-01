Orangeburg protests focus on injustice; participants ‘want a better life for their children’

Belton said he’s seen the protests on television and “we just need to do it differently.

When Belton and others arrived at the mall parking lot, there were dozens of people holding lit candles.

Once the prayer vigil ended, everyone put their candles out and the group began to disperse.

“It really turned out well,” he said.

Thompson added, “It was really, really, really touching.”

“I couldn’t have been more proud of my own city than last night,” she added.

Both Belton and Thompson said that once the vigil ended, someone they didn’t know and who wasn’t part of the group broke doors to the mall.

John Weddington of Orangeburg attended the first part of the events on Sunday. It was his first time attending such a rally.

“I about broke out in tears hearing the heartfelt concerns of some people I’ve known, but haven’t had the opportunities for our paths to cross,” he added.

“Hearing some of the helplessness. They want change. They don’t want division,” he said.

“They want a better life for their children, as we all do,” he added.