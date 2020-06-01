Orangeburg protests focus on injustice; participants ‘want a better life for their children’

Several protests have been held in Orangeburg to highlight injustice and police brutality, according to organizers.
Orangeburg native Trechaun Belton organized one of the events because, “I decided I had to do something for my city.”
The event wasn’t only about the death of George Floyd, but racial injustice locally and across the nation.
It was also held in response to “everything going on in our city,” Belton said. He noted there are increased shootings and more in and around Orangeburg.
Keosha Thompson, also an Orangeburg native, organized an event Sunday afternoon at the Orangeburg County Courthouse’s statue of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The gathering initially started with about 10 people, grew to dozens more and finally reached 117.
“It’s not just about George Floyd,” Thompson said.
Floyd is a black man who died after a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, pressed his knee on his neck on May 25. His death has prompted nationwide protests.
Thompson said Sunday’s protest was about systemic injustice, police brutality and inequalities experienced by people of color. She said people of all colors and walks of life joined.
A lawyer addressed the crowd about ways to let their voices be heard in Columbia, Thompson said. As a result, the group has started a petition asking lawmakers to have the rights of felons reinstated, including voting rights.
Thompson said the rally was also a time for local youth to let their voices be heard.
The group later marched to Amelia Street, to Memorial Plaza and then to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety headquarters on Middleton Street.
“There were so many people who joined us in unity,” she said.
Some motorists stopped and parked so they could take part, while others sounded their horns in support, Thompson said.
Thompson told the group at the beginning that if they encountered police, they should remain peaceful.
“A lot of people expected the protest itself was not going to go well,” she said.
By 9 p.m., the group headed to the Prince of Orange Mall for the prayer vigil organized by Belton.
Belton called the event, “Light up the Darkness.”
He said the purpose of the vigil was to help “light up all of the negative energy.” He chose to have the vigil at the mall because it has ample parking and because mall patrons are from all walks of life.
Belton said he’s seen the protests on television and “we just need to do it differently.
When Belton and others arrived at the mall parking lot, there were dozens of people holding lit candles.
Once the prayer vigil ended, everyone put their candles out and the group began to disperse.
“It really turned out well,” he said.
Thompson added, “It was really, really, really touching.”
“I couldn’t have been more proud of my own city than last night,” she added.
Both Belton and Thompson said that once the vigil ended, someone they didn’t know and who wasn’t part of the group broke doors to the mall.
John Weddington of Orangeburg attended the first part of the events on Sunday. It was his first time attending such a rally.
“I about broke out in tears hearing the heartfelt concerns of some people I’ve known, but haven’t had the opportunities for our paths to cross,” he added.
“Hearing some of the helplessness. They want change. They don’t want division,” he said.
“They want a better life for their children, as we all do,” he added.
Weddington, who is white, said he’s now making efforts to “fill his dinner table” with friends of color and of various backgrounds so he can continue the fellowship and listening.
He said events like those on Sunday remind him of those from the Civil Rights era.
“I’m a Christian and I’ve just got to say, we need all of those of faith, those who have hope for the future, to stand up and do more than tweet,” he said.
Weddington said his main takeaway from the event was, “Listen with an open mind to those whose voices need to be heard.”
Another peaceful protest was held Monday evening at the Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell met with the protesters.
