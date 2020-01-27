The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, Jan. 8-22, 2020
• Corrective Deed - LaSalle Bank NA as trustee for Washington Mutual Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates WMALT Series 2006-5 Trust to Stanley Ihekweazu, TMN 0181-17-09-028, Orange Township, $5 and correction of the Deed.
• Corrective Deed - US Bank National Association as trustee for WAMU Mortgage Pass Through Certificate for WMALT Series 2006-5 Trust to Pavan Enterprises, LLC, TMN 0181-17-09-029, Orange Township, $5 and correction of Deed.
• Sylvia Smith Loftus fka Sylvia C. Smith by her Attorney in Fact, Dennis H. Smith to Southern Farmlands, LLC, TMN 0300-00-02-064, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Carrie M. Blackwell to Jack Wanzer, Jr., TMN 0143-10-00-017, 0143-10-00-016, 0143-10-00-015 and 0143-10-00-031, $35,000.
• Virginia Hughes to Demovia K. Hughes, TMN 0174-15-03-005, $5, love and affection.
• William D. Huffstetler and Mary E. Huffstetler to Kim Davis, TMN 0358-10-02-005.000, $40,000.
• Thomas Richard Bair to Omar Gutrierrez and Jose Antonio Aguilar Gutierrez and Yanet Rivera Alvarez, TMS 0233-00-02-027.000, $600,000.
• Albert W. Canaday to Q10 Services LLC, TMS 0333-00-03-004, Holly Hill Township, $25,000.
• Delores E. Ross to Willie N. Ross, TMS 0231-00-02-016.000, Branchville Township, $5, love and affection.
• Thomas Richard Bair, to Jose Antonia Aguilar Gutierrez and Yanet Rivera Alvarez, TMS 02333-00-02-006.000 and 0233-00-02-026, $210,000.
• Robin G. Lane, Judy B. Grooms and Karen G. Ruddle to Richard A. Antley and Stuart A. Antley, TMN 0134-00-01-038, Edisto Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Nettie Hill to Zachary L. Knight and Brianna M. Knight, TMN 0358-18-01-013.000, $100 in hand.
• Leroy N. Brown to Melvin Richardson and Pearl Brown Richardson, TMS 0269-00-02-013, Middle Township, $9,250.
• Pine Valley, LLC to H&M Properties of Eutawville, LLC, TMS 0349-00-04-082.000 and 0349-00-06-005.000, Holly Hill Township, $1,750,000.
• Juliet Dickson to Terrace O. Dickson, TMN 0249-00-02-064, $5, love and affection.
• Vera Tryciecky and Nadia Tryciecky to Della Govan, TMN 0142-16-12-005, $169,900.
• Johnnie Wright to Buck & Putt Properties, LLC, TMN 0348-00-02-032, Holly Hill Township, $70,200.
• Annie D. Dowd fka Annie C. Davis to Woodrow Alvin Davis and Tina K. Davis, TMS 036-00-08-017 (a portion of), $5, love and affection.)
• Annie D. Dowd fka Annie C. Davis to Melvin Dennis Davis and Crystal Kinard, TMS 036-00-08-017 (a portion of), $5, love and affection.
• Annie D. Dowd fka Annie C. Davis to Brenda L. Boone and Steve H. Boone, TMS 036-00-08-017 (a portion of), $5, love and affection.
• Annie D. Dowd fka Annie C. Davis to Kenneth E. Davis and Sharon Davis, TMS 036-00-08-017 (a portion of), $5, love and affection.
• Annie D. Dowd fka Annie C. Davis to Elizabeth D. Williamson and Richard A. Williamson, TMS 036-00-08-017 (a portion of) $5, love and affection.
• Angela Lawrence and Queenie Hampton to Dhynessa Shavonte Johnson, TMN 0321-00-01-022.000, $6,500.
• Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Wilbur Oliver, TMS 0175-13-02-017.000, $185,000.
• J. Bruce Cooke by his Attorney-in-Fact, Gail M. Cooke, to Eric L. Pauling, TMN 0285-00-02-053, Elloree Township, $10,000.
• South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority, fka South Carolina State Housing Authority to Latoya Houser, TMS 0142-08-07-001.000, Limestone Township, $120,000.
• Ted Hebert and Addie J. Hebert to Mark Barrow and Cathy Barrow, TMN 0286-05-17-003, Town of Elloree, $15,000.
• Piedmont Companies, Inc. to Conquest Homes, LLC, Portion of TMS 0174-08-03-001, $180,000.
• C. L. Dibble to the Trustees of Beaver Creek Baptist Church, TMN 0045-00-11-007.000, $1 and the grantor’s desire to make a gift.
• Fannie Mae aka Federal National Mortgage Association to Jon Capo, TMS 0246-20-06-024.000, Town of Bowman, $32,500.
• B. Jeannine Kees and James C. Kees to Marilyn Glover Jamison, TMS 0175-19-01-005.000, $124,000.
• Maci L. Ott to Jordan Gunnells and Caroline Gunnells, TMS 0258-04-18-006, Town of Bowman, $5.
• Donald L. Oswald and Andrea M. Oswald to Latonia Simon, TMS 0111-00-15-008.000, Zion Township, $257,900.
• Vivian Maynard to Joseph Maynard or Brittany Maynard, TMN 0153-10-01-003, Zion Township, $6,000.
• Nancy Bozard Lain to Jason D. Stroman, TMN 0246-19-07.001, Town of Bowman, $5, love and affection.
• Myrtis J. Miller to Osborne T. Miller, Jr., TMS 0205-00-02-046, Middle Township, $5, love and affection.
You have free articles remaining.
• Julie M. Miller to KcKenley Gleaton, TMN 0151-01-02-013.000, City of Orangeburg, $145,500.
• Samuel Byrd to Michael L. Void, TMS 0246-19-04-002.000, Town of Bowman, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Jane P. Hallman to Robert Ridgeway Hill, TMN 0026-00-08-005, Goodland Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Gary A. Justice, James Harley Justice and Stanley Eugene Justice to Bonn J. Gilliam and Jeanette K. Gilliam, TMN 0173-15-01-001, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Denise F. Sikes and J. D. Sikes to Tommy Lee Nivens, Jr., TMN 0213-00-01-009 (a portion of), $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Minnie Craig and Edward Brown to James Brown, Jr., a portion of 255-00-02-011.000, Cow Castle Township, $5, love and affection.
• Corrective Deed – U.S. Bank, National Association as trustee for WAMU Mortgage Pass Through Certificate for WMALT Series 2006-5 Trust to Pavan Enterprises, LLC, TMN 0181-17-09-028, Orange Township, $5 and correction of Deed.
• Corrective Deed – LaSalle Bank NA as trustee for Washington Mutual Mortgage Pass Through Certificates WMALT Series 2006-5 Trust to Stanley Ihekweazu, TMN 0181-17-09-029, Orange Township, $5 and correction of Deed.
• Corrective Deed - Ted Hebert and Addie J. Hebert to Mark Barrow and Cathy Barrow, TMN 0286-05-17-[003], Town of Elloree, $5.
• Clariss Smith to Sand Van Trinh, TMN 0173-05-12-010.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Lottie W. Robinson to Morris Lambright, TMS 0181-17-09-002, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Daniel Ray Steffen aka Daniel R. Steffen as Personal Representative of the Estate of Ray Fred Steffen to George J. Walker, TMN 0151-12-05-012, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Monty Cyle Crowder II to Holli J. McGhee, TMS 0318-00-02-024,000, $140,000.
• Dawn White to Karen Bob, TMS 0177-00-03-098.000, $5 in hand.
• Jerry W. Hedge and Carolyn M. Hedge to Marian G. Sanders and Joyce Butts, TMS 0338-00-01-001, $289,900.
• John Ott to William Oscar Hurst, Jr. and Debbie Dukes Hurst, TMS 0187-05-04-003.000, Town of Rowesville, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Clarence Dale Bessinger and Joyce Roxanne Haselden to Pamela K. MrQuage, TMS 0123-20-02-018, Limestone Township, $5 plus love and affection.
• DeLaura Stokes and Albert Stokes to Melvin Moore and Juanita Moore, TMN 0174-13-05-013, City of Orangeburg, $90,000.
• Donalyn Headden to Anni O. Change and Joshua R. Kinsey, TMN 0110-00-02-040.000, $160,000.
• Claudia H. Shuler, Kathy S. Kennerly and Elizabeth Ann S. Wilcox to Andrew H. Shuler, TMN 0298-00-06-010.000 and 0311-00-06-004.000, Providence Township, $299,222.
• Clara J. Boone to Andrea Moorer Oswald, TMN 0307-00-05-016, Town of Santee, $167,500.
• James R. Zeigler to Freda S. Summers, TMN 0152-12-04-006, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.
• Conquest Homes, LLC to Ferlenki A. Green, TMS 0142-16-02-009, $219,000.
• Dwight L. Corley and Keith Dooley, Co-Trustees of the Nita S. Corley Revocable Trust to Dwight L. Corley, TMS 0159-00-03-002.000, $5.
• John R. Canter and Edwinna Elaine Canter to John R. Canter for his life and then to Shannon Leigh Canter Jones, Jonah Canter, and Joshua Canter, TMN 0248-00-02-011.000, $5 plus love and affection.
• Douglas Clamp to Wendell Clamp, TMS 0008-00-01-017.000, $1 and love and affection.
• Douglas Clamp to E. Wendell Clamp, Jr., TMS 0008-00-01-004.000, Rocky Grove Township, 50 percent interest, $5, love and affection.
• Mason E. Hughes to Thomas Dillon Crosby, TMN 0070-00-02-021.000, Liberty Township, $12,000.
• Kumkum Singh to Bharatkumar Patel and Rashmika Patel, TMN 0175-06-02-019.000, Orange Township, $42,000.
• Larry E. Bolin to Michael Hunter Young, TMN 0115-00-01-008.000, $142,000.
• Artilee W. Balish to AC Santee, LLC, TMN 0324-15-03-038.000, Vance Township, $125,000.
• Southeastern Petroleum Distributors, Inc. to 110 Chestnut, LLC, TMN 0173-12-09-016.000 and 0173-012-09-015.000, $10 actual consideration.
• Hugh C. McCord, Jr. to Thad S. McCord and Mary E. Ginn, TMS 0297-00-02-006.000 and 0292-00-02-012.000, Providence Township, $5, love and affection.
• James Clifton McDougal aka James C. McDougal to Andrea D. Jameson and James Bradley McDougal, TMN 0156-00-02-006 and 0156-00-02-005, $5.
• Esther Jennings aka Esther R. Jennings aka Esther Metts Jennings aka Esther Ruth Metts Jennings to Idella J. Wray, James W. Jennings, Jr. and Diane J. Bodie, $5, love and affection.
• Esther Jennings aka Esther R. Jennings aka Esther Metts Jennings aka Esther Ruth Metts Jennings to Idella J. Wray, but reserving to herself a life estate, TMN 0190-20-02-007, Branchville Township, $5, love and affection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.