The following property transfers are on file at the Orangeburg Courthouse, Jan. 8-22, 2020

• Corrective Deed - LaSalle Bank NA as trustee for Washington Mutual Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates WMALT Series 2006-5 Trust to Stanley Ihekweazu, TMN 0181-17-09-028, Orange Township, $5 and correction of the Deed.

• Corrective Deed - US Bank National Association as trustee for WAMU Mortgage Pass Through Certificate for WMALT Series 2006-5 Trust to Pavan Enterprises, LLC, TMN 0181-17-09-029, Orange Township, $5 and correction of Deed.

• Sylvia Smith Loftus fka Sylvia C. Smith by her Attorney in Fact, Dennis H. Smith to Southern Farmlands, LLC, TMN 0300-00-02-064, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Carrie M. Blackwell to Jack Wanzer, Jr., TMN 0143-10-00-017, 0143-10-00-016, 0143-10-00-015 and 0143-10-00-031, $35,000.

• Virginia Hughes to Demovia K. Hughes, TMN 0174-15-03-005, $5, love and affection.

• William D. Huffstetler and Mary E. Huffstetler to Kim Davis, TMN 0358-10-02-005.000, $40,000.

• Thomas Richard Bair to Omar Gutrierrez and Jose Antonio Aguilar Gutierrez and Yanet Rivera Alvarez, TMS 0233-00-02-027.000, $600,000.

• Albert W. Canaday to Q10 Services LLC, TMS 0333-00-03-004, Holly Hill Township, $25,000.

• Delores E. Ross to Willie N. Ross, TMS 0231-00-02-016.000, Branchville Township, $5, love and affection.

• Thomas Richard Bair, to Jose Antonia Aguilar Gutierrez and Yanet Rivera Alvarez, TMS 02333-00-02-006.000 and 0233-00-02-026, $210,000.

• Robin G. Lane, Judy B. Grooms and Karen G. Ruddle to Richard A. Antley and Stuart A. Antley, TMN 0134-00-01-038, Edisto Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Nettie Hill to Zachary L. Knight and Brianna M. Knight, TMN 0358-18-01-013.000, $100 in hand.

• Leroy N. Brown to Melvin Richardson and Pearl Brown Richardson, TMS 0269-00-02-013, Middle Township, $9,250.

• Pine Valley, LLC to H&M Properties of Eutawville, LLC, TMS 0349-00-04-082.000 and 0349-00-06-005.000, Holly Hill Township, $1,750,000.

• Juliet Dickson to Terrace O. Dickson, TMN 0249-00-02-064, $5, love and affection.

• Vera Tryciecky and Nadia Tryciecky to Della Govan, TMN 0142-16-12-005, $169,900.

• Johnnie Wright to Buck & Putt Properties, LLC, TMN 0348-00-02-032, Holly Hill Township, $70,200.

• Annie D. Dowd fka Annie C. Davis to Woodrow Alvin Davis and Tina K. Davis, TMS 036-00-08-017 (a portion of), $5, love and affection.)

• Annie D. Dowd fka Annie C. Davis to Melvin Dennis Davis and Crystal Kinard, TMS 036-00-08-017 (a portion of), $5, love and affection.

• Annie D. Dowd fka Annie C. Davis to Brenda L. Boone and Steve H. Boone, TMS 036-00-08-017 (a portion of), $5, love and affection.

• Annie D. Dowd fka Annie C. Davis to Kenneth E. Davis and Sharon Davis, TMS 036-00-08-017 (a portion of), $5, love and affection.

• Annie D. Dowd fka Annie C. Davis to Elizabeth D. Williamson and Richard A. Williamson, TMS 036-00-08-017 (a portion of) $5, love and affection.

• Angela Lawrence and Queenie Hampton to Dhynessa Shavonte Johnson, TMN 0321-00-01-022.000, $6,500.

• Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Wilbur Oliver, TMS 0175-13-02-017.000, $185,000.

• J. Bruce Cooke by his Attorney-in-Fact, Gail M. Cooke, to Eric L. Pauling, TMN 0285-00-02-053, Elloree Township, $10,000.

• South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority, fka South Carolina State Housing Authority to Latoya Houser, TMS 0142-08-07-001.000, Limestone Township, $120,000.

• Ted Hebert and Addie J. Hebert to Mark Barrow and Cathy Barrow, TMN 0286-05-17-003, Town of Elloree, $15,000.

• Piedmont Companies, Inc. to Conquest Homes, LLC, Portion of TMS 0174-08-03-001, $180,000.

• C. L. Dibble to the Trustees of Beaver Creek Baptist Church, TMN 0045-00-11-007.000, $1 and the grantor’s desire to make a gift.

• Fannie Mae aka Federal National Mortgage Association to Jon Capo, TMS 0246-20-06-024.000, Town of Bowman, $32,500.

• B. Jeannine Kees and James C. Kees to Marilyn Glover Jamison, TMS 0175-19-01-005.000, $124,000.

• Maci L. Ott to Jordan Gunnells and Caroline Gunnells, TMS 0258-04-18-006, Town of Bowman, $5.

• Donald L. Oswald and Andrea M. Oswald to Latonia Simon, TMS 0111-00-15-008.000, Zion Township, $257,900.

• Vivian Maynard to Joseph Maynard or Brittany Maynard, TMN 0153-10-01-003, Zion Township, $6,000.

• Nancy Bozard Lain to Jason D. Stroman, TMN 0246-19-07.001, Town of Bowman, $5, love and affection.

• Myrtis J. Miller to Osborne T. Miller, Jr., TMS 0205-00-02-046, Middle Township, $5, love and affection.

• Julie M. Miller to KcKenley Gleaton, TMN 0151-01-02-013.000, City of Orangeburg, $145,500.

• Samuel Byrd to Michael L. Void, TMS 0246-19-04-002.000, Town of Bowman, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Jane P. Hallman to Robert Ridgeway Hill, TMN 0026-00-08-005, Goodland Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Gary A. Justice, James Harley Justice and Stanley Eugene Justice to Bonn J. Gilliam and Jeanette K. Gilliam, TMN 0173-15-01-001, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Denise F. Sikes and J. D. Sikes to Tommy Lee Nivens, Jr., TMN 0213-00-01-009 (a portion of), $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Minnie Craig and Edward Brown to James Brown, Jr., a portion of 255-00-02-011.000, Cow Castle Township, $5, love and affection.

• Corrective Deed – U.S. Bank, National Association as trustee for WAMU Mortgage Pass Through Certificate for WMALT Series 2006-5 Trust to Pavan Enterprises, LLC, TMN 0181-17-09-028, Orange Township, $5 and correction of Deed.

• Corrective Deed – LaSalle Bank NA as trustee for Washington Mutual Mortgage Pass Through Certificates WMALT Series 2006-5 Trust to Stanley Ihekweazu, TMN 0181-17-09-029, Orange Township, $5 and correction of Deed.

• Corrective Deed - Ted Hebert and Addie J. Hebert to Mark Barrow and Cathy Barrow, TMN 0286-05-17-[003], Town of Elloree, $5.

• Clariss Smith to Sand Van Trinh, TMN 0173-05-12-010.000, Orange Township, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Lottie W. Robinson to Morris Lambright, TMS 0181-17-09-002, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Daniel Ray Steffen aka Daniel R. Steffen as Personal Representative of the Estate of Ray Fred Steffen to George J. Walker, TMN 0151-12-05-012, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Monty Cyle Crowder II to Holli J. McGhee, TMS 0318-00-02-024,000, $140,000.

• Dawn White to Karen Bob, TMS 0177-00-03-098.000, $5 in hand.

• Jerry W. Hedge and Carolyn M. Hedge to Marian G. Sanders and Joyce Butts, TMS 0338-00-01-001, $289,900.

• John Ott to William Oscar Hurst, Jr. and Debbie Dukes Hurst, TMS 0187-05-04-003.000, Town of Rowesville, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Clarence Dale Bessinger and Joyce Roxanne Haselden to Pamela K. MrQuage, TMS 0123-20-02-018, Limestone Township, $5 plus love and affection.

• DeLaura Stokes and Albert Stokes to Melvin Moore and Juanita Moore, TMN 0174-13-05-013, City of Orangeburg, $90,000.

• Donalyn Headden to Anni O. Change and Joshua R. Kinsey, TMN 0110-00-02-040.000, $160,000.

• Claudia H. Shuler, Kathy S. Kennerly and Elizabeth Ann S. Wilcox to Andrew H. Shuler, TMN 0298-00-06-010.000 and 0311-00-06-004.000, Providence Township, $299,222.

• Clara J. Boone to Andrea Moorer Oswald, TMN 0307-00-05-016, Town of Santee, $167,500.

• James R. Zeigler to Freda S. Summers, TMN 0152-12-04-006, City of Orangeburg, $5 and other valuable consideration.

• Conquest Homes, LLC to Ferlenki A. Green, TMS 0142-16-02-009, $219,000.

• Dwight L. Corley and Keith Dooley, Co-Trustees of the Nita S. Corley Revocable Trust to Dwight L. Corley, TMS 0159-00-03-002.000, $5.

• John R. Canter and Edwinna Elaine Canter to John R. Canter for his life and then to Shannon Leigh Canter Jones, Jonah Canter, and Joshua Canter, TMN 0248-00-02-011.000, $5 plus love and affection.

• Douglas Clamp to Wendell Clamp, TMS 0008-00-01-017.000, $1 and love and affection.

• Douglas Clamp to E. Wendell Clamp, Jr., TMS 0008-00-01-004.000, Rocky Grove Township, 50 percent interest, $5, love and affection.

• Mason E. Hughes to Thomas Dillon Crosby, TMN 0070-00-02-021.000, Liberty Township, $12,000.

• Kumkum Singh to Bharatkumar Patel and Rashmika Patel, TMN 0175-06-02-019.000, Orange Township, $42,000.

• Larry E. Bolin to Michael Hunter Young, TMN 0115-00-01-008.000, $142,000.

• Artilee W. Balish to AC Santee, LLC, TMN 0324-15-03-038.000, Vance Township, $125,000.

• Southeastern Petroleum Distributors, Inc. to 110 Chestnut, LLC, TMN 0173-12-09-016.000 and 0173-012-09-015.000, $10 actual consideration.

• Hugh C. McCord, Jr. to Thad S. McCord and Mary E. Ginn, TMS 0297-00-02-006.000 and 0292-00-02-012.000, Providence Township, $5, love and affection.

• James Clifton McDougal aka James C. McDougal to Andrea D. Jameson and James Bradley McDougal, TMN 0156-00-02-006 and 0156-00-02-005, $5.

• Esther Jennings aka Esther R. Jennings aka Esther Metts Jennings aka Esther Ruth Metts Jennings to Idella J. Wray, James W. Jennings, Jr. and Diane J. Bodie, $5, love and affection.

• Esther Jennings aka Esther R. Jennings aka Esther Metts Jennings aka Esther Ruth Metts Jennings to Idella J. Wray, but reserving to herself a life estate, TMN 0190-20-02-007, Branchville Township, $5, love and affection.

